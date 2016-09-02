The amazing life of David Attenborough

Story highlights David Attenborough's adventures appeared on our TV screens more than six decades ago

The British broadcaster has inspired entire generations to learn about our planet

London (CNN) Whether he's describing his encounter with a family of mountain gorillas or with a blind baby rhino, British broadcaster and naturalist, David Attenborough, is as passionate as ever, even at 90 years of age.

"I remember one occasion in a very remote part of northern Australia," he tells Christiane Amanpour in a wide-ranging interview. "And I'll never forget -- it's just one of those odd instances -- but the sun came up, and there was this billabong, this lagoon in front of me full of the most fabulous birds."

His adventures began appearing on our TV screens more than six decades ago, and have inspired entire generations to learn more about our planet.

Young people, he says, are not paying enough attention to how endangered our wildlife is.

"But they're paying more [attention] than they did. And if you talk to young people today, young people are passionate about wildlife, much more than they were when I was a kid, when I was their age," he says. "They're really, really angry at what people are doing to the natural world, and they really want to care about it and do something."

