Tropical Storm Hermine: Here's what to expect

(CNN)Hours after Hurricane Hermine made landfall in Florida, the weakened storm is now working its way up the East Coast.
Here's a quick look at the numbers behind the storm and what to expect going into Labor Day weekend.
The numbers
- 1:50 a.m . -- The time Hermine made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in the Big Bend area of Florida's Gulf Coast.
- 11 -- Years it had been since a hurricane hit Florida.
- 1 -- Person killed. A homeless man died during the storm after a tree struck him, Florida Gov. Rick Scott said.
- 30 million -- People under tropical storm watches or warnings, which stretch all the way up to New Jersey.
- 13 million -- People under flash flood watches.
The next 24 hours
- The biggest threats Friday will be flash flooding from the heavy rainfall in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.
- Tornadoes are possible throughout the day.
- Hermine will re-emerge in the Atlantic Ocean Saturday morning near the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
What's in store Labor Day weekend
- Most models show Hermine lingering off the northeast coast, being blocked by a large area of high pressure to the north.
- The result will be strong on-shore winds stretching from the Outer Banks to Long Island through the holiday weekend, resulting in rough seas, rip currents and beach erosion, but not a lot of rain.