Tropical Storm Hermine: Here's what to expect

(CNN) Hours after Hurricane Hermine made landfall in Florida, the weakened storm is now working its way up the East Coast.

Here's a quick look at the numbers behind the storm and what to expect going into Labor Day weekend.

The numbers

1:50 a.m

. -- The time Hermine made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in the Big Bend area of Florida's Gulf Coast. 11

-- Years it had been since a hurricane hit Florida. 1 -- Person killed. A homeless man died during the storm after a tree struck him, Florida Gov. Rick Scott said.

-- Person killed. A homeless man died during the storm after a tree struck him, Florida Gov. Rick Scott said. 30 million

-- People under tropical storm watches or warnings, which stretch all the way up to New Jersey. 13 million -- People under flash flood watches.

The next 24 hours

Millions of people are in flash flood watches Friday, as Hermine tracks up the eastern coast.

Read More