Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Tropical Storm Hermine: Here's what to expect

By Brandon Miller, CNN Meteorologist

Updated 11:52 AM ET, Fri September 2, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Hurricane Hermine has weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall Friday morning in Florida, but her effects will be felt up the East Coast through the weekend.
Hurricane Hermine has weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall Friday morning in Florida, but her effects will be felt up the East Coast through the weekend.

(CNN)Hours after Hurricane Hermine made landfall in Florida, the weakened storm is now working its way up the East Coast.

Here's a quick look at the numbers behind the storm and what to expect going into Labor Day weekend.

The numbers

    • 1:50 a.m. -- The time Hermine made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in the Big Bend area of Florida's Gulf Coast.
    • 11 -- Years it had been since a hurricane hit Florida.
    • 1 -- Person killed. A homeless man died during the storm after a tree struck him, Florida Gov. Rick Scott said.
    • 30 million -- People under tropical storm watches or warnings, which stretch all the way up to New Jersey.
    • 13 million -- People under flash flood watches.

    The next 24 hours

    Millions of people are in flash flood watches Friday, as Hermine tracks up the eastern coast.
    Millions of people are in flash flood watches Friday, as Hermine tracks up the eastern coast.
    Read More
    • The biggest threats Friday will be flash flooding from the heavy rainfall in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.
    • Tornadoes are possible throughout the day.
    • Hermine will re-emerge in the Atlantic Ocean Saturday morning near the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
    Track Hermine Here

    What's in store Labor Day weekend

    • Most models show Hermine lingering off the northeast coast, being blocked by a large area of high pressure to the north.
    • The result will be strong on-shore winds stretching from the Outer Banks to Long Island through the holiday weekend, resulting in rough seas, rip currents and beach erosion, but not a lot of rain.
    It is estimated that a hundred people die in rip currents each year according to the National Ocean Service.
    It is estimated that a hundred people die in rip currents each year according to the National Ocean Service.

    CNN's Judson Jones and Sarah Aarthun contributed to this report.