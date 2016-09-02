5 things for Friday, September 2: Hurricane Hermine, Zika, Venezuela protests

Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
1. Hurricane Hermine
Hermine got downgraded to a tropical storm early this morning, but don't sleep on her: she's still plenty dangerous. Hermine -- the first hurricane to hit Florida in 11 years -- made landfall near St. Marks on Florida's Gulf coast. Heavy rain, strong winds and big storm surges pounded the area and tornado watches went out. About 70,000 people lost power in Tallahassee. The storm will slide up the East Coast today. It'll be soaking New Jersey by Saturday.
2. Zika
Dead bees everywhere. Maggots and other insects feeding on honey in the hive. Oh, and that smell. A beekeeper in South Carolina said millions of her bees were killed after aerial spraying for Zika. She didn't protect the bees because she didn't know about the spraying. It raises questions about how aerial spraying will affect communities as Zika spreads and officials search for ways to protect their cities and towns.
3. Venezuela protests
Venezuela is running out of just about everything. Medicine, electricity, toilet paper -- you name it. Inflation could rise by 700%. And food shortages are so severe that white-collar workers could be forced to work the fields. So, yesterday, frustrated residents packed the streets demanding a recall vote to remove the man they blame, President Nicolas Maduro. So far, "The Takeover of Caracas" has been peaceful. Here's what went wrong in a country that sits on the world's largest proven reserves of oil.
4. National anthem protests
This time, Colin Kaepernick didn't sit during the National Anthem. He took a stand by kneeling. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback was roundly booed, especially since the preseason game against the San Diego Chargers was on a night when the Chargers were hosting their annual Salute to the Military. He wasn't alone though. A 49ers teammate also took a knee. And a Seattle Seahawks player sat during the anthem before a game against the Raiders.
5. SpaceX
The explosions lasted for four minutes when a SpaceX rocket blew up on a launch pad at Cape Canaveral. It destroyed a rocket and a Facebook satellite that was going to be launched this weekend. It's a big blow to Facebook's efforts to bring web access to far-flung corners of the world, and it raises serious questions about private companies' ability to do manned space flights.
Burn notice
Samsung's recalling the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone because some have caught fire while charging. This phone was going to save Samsung?
Name it anything, just not that
The Philly zoo has a newborn baby gorilla and it needs a name. The public's going to pick, but don't get too excited -- it won't be Harambe.
Fit for a king
Eli was malnourished because of a medical condition. So some savy docs came up with a chair that keeps him vertical and helps his food go down right.
What's in a name?
Sexism can be deadly, if you believe research that says more people die in hurricanes named after females because they don't take them seriously.
Fossil findings
Life's been on this planet a lot longer than we thought. Fossils discovered in Greenland are 220 million years older than others previously found.
Headed for the exits
Ex-Stanford swimmer Brock Turner leaves county jail today, after serving three months of a six-month sentence for raping an unconscious woman.
Number of the day
7,000
The number of accounting and invoice jobs that Walmart is cutting because it's implementing a modernized system for bookkeeping and tracking inventory.
Passengers behaving badly
Think a woman doing a headstand at 35,000 feet is odd? That's not even close to the weirdest things people do on planes.