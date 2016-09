5 things for Friday, September 2: Hurricane Hermine, Zika, Venezuela protests

Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .

(CNN) We asked; you answered. Hundreds of you! You wanted the old format back. Done. You wanted the numbers back. Done. You sent in lots of great ideas that we'll be experimenting with in the next few days. It's Friday, and here are the 5 things you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door .

1. Hurricane Hermine

Hermine got downgraded to a tropical storm early this morning, but don't sleep on her: she's still plenty dangerou s. Hermine -- the first hurricane to hit Florida in 11 years -- made landfall near St. Marks on Florida's Gulf coast. Heavy rain, strong winds and big storm surges pounded the area and tornado watches went out. About 70,000 people lost power in Tallahassee. The storm will slide up the East Coast today. It'll be soaking New Jersey by Saturday.

2. Zika

Dead bees everywhere. Maggots and other insects feeding on honey in the hive. Oh, and that smell. A beekeeper in South Carolina said millions of her bees were killed after aerial spraying for Zika. She didn't protect the bees because she didn't know about the spraying. It raises questions about how aerial spraying will affect communities as Zika spreads and officials search for ways to protect their cities and towns.

3. Venezuela protests

4. National anthem protests

This time, Colin Kaepernick didn't sit during the National Anthem. He took a stand by kneeling . The San Francisco 49ers quarterback was roundly booed, especially since the preseason game against the San Diego Chargers was on a night when the Chargers were hosting their annual Salute to the Military. He wasn't alone though. A 49ers teammate also took a knee. And a Seattle Seahawks player sat during the anthem before a game against the Raiders.

5. SpaceX

The explosions lasted for four minutes when a SpaceX rocket blew up on a launch pad at Cape Canaveral. It destroyed a rocket and a Facebook satellite that was going to be launched this weekend. It's a big blow to Facebook's efforts to bring web access to far-flung corners of the world, and it raises serious questions about private companies' ability to do manned space flights.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Burn notice

Samsung's recalling the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone because some have caught fire while charging . This phone was going to save Samsung?

Name it anything, just not that

The Philly zoo has a newborn baby gorilla and it needs a name. The public's going to pick, but don't get too excited -- it won't be Harambe.

Fit for a king

Eli was malnourished because of a medical condition. So some savy docs came up with a chair that keeps him vertical and helps his food go down right.

What's in a name?

Sexism can be deadly, if you believe research that says more people die in hurricanes named after females because they don't take them seriously.

Fossil findings

Life's been on this planet a lot longer than we thought. Fossils discovered in Greenland are 220 million years older than others previously found.

WHAT'S FOR LUNCH

Here's what's coming up later

Headed for the exits

Ex-Stanford swimmer Brock Turner leaves county jail today , after serving three months of a six-month sentence for raping an unconscious woman.

Number of the day

7,000

The number of accounting and invoice jobs that Walmart is cutting because it's implementing a modernized system for bookkeeping and tracking inventory.

AND FINALLY ...

Passengers behaving badly

Think a woman doing a headstand at 35,000 feet is odd? That's not even close to the weirdest things people do on planes.