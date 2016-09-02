(CNN) Visitors hoping to walk on the world's highest and longest glass-bottomed bridge will have to hold their breath.

The record-breaking structure hanging over China's Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon has closed Friday, just 13 days after it opened to the public on August 20.

"We're overwhelmed by the volume of visitors," a spokesperson from the Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon's marketing and sales department told CNN, explaining that the bridge was the main draw of the canyon.

He added that the capacity of the glass bridge was limited to 8,000 visitors per day, but total demand was ten times as much.

The famous bridge also brought renewed interest to other scenic spots in the area.

