Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

China's record-breaking glass bridge closes due to 'overwhelming demand'

By Serenitie Wang and Elaine Yu, CNN

Updated 7:38 AM ET, Fri September 2, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

On August 20, China opened the world&#39;s highest and longest glass-bottomed bridge in Zhangjiajie in China&#39;s Hunan Province. It has closed 13 days later, due to &quot;overwhelming demand.&quot;
Photos: The world's longest and highest glass bridge
Glass-bottomed bridgeOn August 20, China opened the world's highest and longest glass-bottomed bridge in Zhangjiajie in China's Hunan Province. It has closed 13 days later, due to "overwhelming demand."
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Don&#39;t look ... OK, do look down. The 430-meter-long bridge overlooks a stomach-churning 300-meter drop.
Photos: The world's longest and highest glass bridge
View from aboveDon't look ... OK, do look down. The 430-meter-long bridge overlooks a stomach-churning 300-meter drop.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
The bridge&#39;s builders say its toughened glass panels can support hundreds of people at a time -- up to 8,000 visitors a day. They&#39;ve staged safety demonstrations inviting people to try to smash the glass.
Photos: The world's longest and highest glass bridge
Safety firstThe bridge's builders say its toughened glass panels can support hundreds of people at a time -- up to 8,000 visitors a day. They've staged safety demonstrations inviting people to try to smash the glass.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
At the time of opening, high heel stiletto-style shoes were said to be banned on the structure, in order to protect the glass.
Photos: The world's longest and highest glass bridge
Sensible shoesAt the time of opening, high heel stiletto-style shoes were said to be banned on the structure, in order to protect the glass.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Selfie sticks were also said to be banned from the bridge.
Photos: The world's longest and highest glass bridge
Selfie restrictionsSelfie sticks were also said to be banned from the bridge.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
The bridge spans two cliffs in Zhangjiajie Park, which is said to be the inspiration for the landscape in the sci-fi movie &quot;Avatar.&quot;
Photos: The world's longest and highest glass bridge
Sci-fi landscapeThe bridge spans two cliffs in Zhangjiajie Park, which is said to be the inspiration for the landscape in the sci-fi movie "Avatar."
Hide Caption
6 of 10
The bridge was designed by Israeli architectural firm Haim Dotan.
Photos: The world's longest and highest glass bridge
Design classicThe bridge was designed by Israeli architectural firm Haim Dotan.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
A Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon spokesperson estimated that visitor demand has been about ten times as much as the bridge&#39;s 8,000-per-day capacity.
Photos: The world's longest and highest glass bridge
Popular attractionA Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon spokesperson estimated that visitor demand has been about ten times as much as the bridge's 8,000-per-day capacity.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
&quot;We&#39;re overwhelmed by the volume of visitors,&quot; the spokesperson told CNN.
Photos: The world's longest and highest glass bridge
Restricted numbers"We're overwhelmed by the volume of visitors," the spokesperson told CNN.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Zhangjiajie is already a popular destination with visitors thanks to its dramatic landscape of peaks and valleys.
Photos: The world's longest and highest glass bridge
Tourist destinationZhangjiajie is already a popular destination with visitors thanks to its dramatic landscape of peaks and valleys.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
china-glass-bridge-1chinaglassbridge2160822124543-03-china-glass-bridge160822124706-04-china-glass-bridge10 china glass bridge160822124805-05-china-glass-bridge160822124920-06-china-glass-bridge07 china glass bridge160822125124-08-china-glass-bridge160822125220-09-china-glass-bridge

(CNN)Visitors hoping to walk on the world's highest and longest glass-bottomed bridge will have to hold their breath.

The record-breaking structure hanging over China's Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon has closed Friday, just 13 days after it opened to the public on August 20.
"We're overwhelmed by the volume of visitors," a spokesperson from the Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon's marketing and sales department told CNN, explaining that the bridge was the main draw of the canyon.
    He added that the capacity of the glass bridge was limited to 8,000 visitors per day, but total demand was ten times as much.
    The famous bridge also brought renewed interest to other scenic spots in the area.
    Read More
    When asked if the bridge was cracked or broken, the spokesperson said "there was no problem." He also confirmed there have been no accidents.
    The six-meter-wide bridge stretches 430 meters over a 300-meter-deep valley between two cliffs in the stunning Zhangjiajie Park, said to have inspired the scenery for the sci-fi movie "Avatar."
    The world&#39;s highest and longest glass bridge opens
    The world's highest and longest glass bridge opens

      JUST WATCHED

      The world's highest and longest glass bridge opens

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The world's highest and longest glass bridge opens 00:50
    The attraction's management made the announcement Thursday on its official Weibo account, a Chinese microblogging site.
    It didn't say when it might reopen and apologized for the inconvenience caused.
    The Weibo statement says that due to the "urgency to improve and update" the facility, the government decided to suspend operations on September 2.
    The park officials had suggested September 5 as a closing date, to accommodate travel agencies who "have already included the Grand Canyon and the glass bridge into their itineraries."

    Visitors aren't happy

    "I have booked everything and now you are saying you are closed... Are you kidding me?" wrote Weibo user XiaoMOMOYa in response to the official statement.
    "The Scenic Area is deficient. There's trash everywhere and no bottled water for sale. It's right to reopen only after they've cleaned up the place," wrote another user, Fashiwanying.
    During the suspension, Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon plans to improve not only its infrastructure, including parking lots, but also its ticket-booking system, customer service and other areas.
    Haim Dotan, the Israeli architectural firm that designed the bridge, didn't immediately respond to CNN's request for comments.