China's record-breaking glass bridge closes due to 'overwhelming demand'

By Serenitie Wang and Elaine Yu, CNN

Updated 8:40 AM ET, Fri September 2, 2016

On August 20, China opened the world&#39;s highest and longest glass-bottomed bridge in Zhangjiajie in China&#39;s Hunan Province. It has closed 13 days later, due to &quot;overwhelming demand.&quot;
On August 20, China opened the world's highest and longest glass-bottomed bridge in Zhangjiajie in China's Hunan Province. It has closed 13 days later, due to "overwhelming demand."
Don&#39;t look ... OK, do look down. The 430-meter-long bridge overlooks a stomach-churning 300-meter drop.
The 430-meter-long bridge overlooks a stomach-churning 300-meter drop.
The bridge&#39;s builders say its toughened glass panels can support hundreds of people at a time -- up to 8,000 visitors a day. They&#39;ve staged safety demonstrations inviting people to try to smash the glass.
The bridge's builders say its toughened glass panels can support hundreds of people at a time -- up to 8,000 visitors a day. They've staged safety demonstrations inviting people to try to smash the glass.
At the time of opening, high heel stiletto-style shoes were said to be banned on the structure, in order to protect the glass.
At the time of opening, high heel stiletto-style shoes were said to be banned on the structure, in order to protect the glass.
Selfie sticks were also said to be banned from the bridge.
Selfie sticks were also said to be banned from the bridge.
The bridge spans two cliffs in Zhangjiajie Park, which is said to be the inspiration for the landscape in the sci-fi movie &quot;Avatar.&quot;
The bridge spans two cliffs in Zhangjiajie Park, which is said to be the inspiration for the landscape in the sci-fi movie "Avatar."
The bridge was designed by Israeli architectural firm Haim Dotan.
The bridge was designed by Israeli architectural firm Haim Dotan.
A Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon spokesperson estimated that visitor demand has been about ten times as much as the bridge&#39;s 8,000-per-day capacity.
A Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon spokesperson estimated that visitor demand has been about ten times as much as the bridge's 8,000-per-day capacity.
&quot;We&#39;re overwhelmed by the volume of visitors,&quot; the spokesperson told CNN.
"We're overwhelmed by the volume of visitors," the spokesperson told CNN.
Zhangjiajie is already a popular destination with visitors thanks to its dramatic landscape of peaks and valleys.
Zhangjiajie is already a popular destination with visitors thanks to its dramatic landscape of peaks and valleys.
(CNN)Visitors hoping to walk on the world's highest and longest glass-bottomed bridge will have to hold their breath.

The record-breaking structure hanging over China's Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon has closed Friday, just 13 days after it opened to the public on August 20.
"We're overwhelmed by the volume of visitors," a spokesperson from the Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon's marketing and sales department told CNN, explaining that the bridge was the main draw of the canyon.
    He added that the capacity of the glass bridge was limited to 8,000 visitors per day, but total demand was ten times as much.
    The famous bridge also brought renewed interest to other scenic spots in the area.
    When asked if the bridge was cracked or broken, the spokesperson said "there was no problem." He also confirmed there have been no accidents.
    The six-meter-wide bridge stretches 430 meters over a 300-meter-deep valley between two cliffs in the stunning Zhangjiajie Park, said to have inspired the scenery for the sci-fi movie "Avatar."
    The world's highest and longest glass bridge opens
    The world's highest and longest glass bridge opens

      The world's highest and longest glass bridge opens

    The attraction's management made the announcement Thursday on its official Weibo account, a Chinese microblogging site.
    It didn't say when it might reopen and apologized for the inconvenience caused.
    The Weibo statement says that due to the "urgency to improve and update" the facility, the government decided to suspend operations on September 2.
    The park officials had suggested September 5 as a closing date, to accommodate travel agencies who "have already included the Grand Canyon and the glass bridge into their itineraries."

    Visitors aren't happy

    "I have booked everything and now you are saying you are closed... Are you kidding me?" wrote Weibo user XiaoMOMOYa in response to the official statement.
    "The Scenic Area is deficient. There's trash everywhere and no bottled water for sale. It's right to reopen only after they've cleaned up the place," wrote another user, Fashiwanying.
    During the suspension, Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon plans to improve not only its infrastructure, including parking lots, but also its ticket-booking system, customer service and other areas.
    Haim Dotan, the Israeli architectural firm that designed the bridge, didn't immediately respond to CNN's request for comments.
    Inspiration for the bridge also came from a double helix and the area's mountainous terrain. When viewed from the side the three arches look like mountains -- 'San Shan' translates to three mountains in English.
    San Shan Bridge by Penda, concept (Beijing, China)
    A collaborative project between Penda and engineering firm Arup, the bridge features multiple arches and was partly inspired by the famous five-ringed symbol of the Olympic Games.
    San Shan Bridge by Penda, concept (Beijing, China)
    This curvaceous structure -- a concept bridge by architectural firm Penda -- was designed to connect Beijing's north to the 2022 Winter Olympic games venues in the neighboring Zhangjiakou district.
    San Shan Bridge by Penda, concept (Beijing, China)
    "It's a very slim structure, a very transparent structure, so from a formal aspect it connects very well to the background but it also stands out in order to create an icon for the Olympic games," says one of the lead architects, Chris Precht.
    San Shan Bridge by Penda, concept (Beijing, China)
    Garden Bridge by Thomas Heatherwick, in progress (London, UK)
    Garden Bridge by Thomas Heatherwick, in progress (London, UK)There are already over 30 bridges across London's River Thames, but this new project may be the most ambitious yet: designer Thomas Heatherwick's plant-covered Garden Bridge comes with a $275 million price tag.

    According to Wired    , Heatherwick was inspired by the scene in "Titanic" when Leonardo DiCaprio took Kate Winslet to the bow of the ship and yelled "I'm the king of the world!" Small balconies along the length of the bridge will allow couples looking to reenact the scene.

    Construction is set to commence this year, with completion slated for late 2018.
    Danjiang Bridge by Zaha Hadid Architects, in progress (Taipei, Taiwan)
    At just over 3,000 ft, the Danjiang Bridge -- one of the last commissions awarded to the late Zaha Hadid -- will be the world's longest single-tower, asymmetric cable-stayed bridge, according to the firm. The subtle design is meant to have visual impact without obscuring the Taipei sunset.

    The subtle design is meant to have visual impact without obscuring the Taipei sunset.
    Lucky Knot Bridge by NEXT Architects, in progress (Changsha, China)
    NEXT Architects' Lucky Knot Bridge is set to open later this year. The name and shape refer to the Chinese art of decorative knotting, which is associated with good luck.
    Sölvesborg Bridge by Ljusarkitektur, 2013 (Sölvesborg, Sweden)
    In a rare twist, the Sölvesborg Bridge -- Europe's longest pedestrian bridge at 2,480 feet -- was specially enhanced by a lighting design firm rather than an architect. Ljusarkitektur mounted the structure with color-change LED lights.
    Helix Bridge by Cox Architecture, 2010 (Marina Bay, Singapore)
    When it opened in 2010, Singapore's Helix Bridge was the first to incorporate the shape of a double-helix. The structure is meant to symbolize life, renewal and growth, and sits near Moshe Safdie's $5.7 billion Marina Bay Sands casino.
    Køge North Station by COBE, in progress (Køge, Denmark)
    There's more than meets the eye with this structure. The bridge, designed collaboratively by COBE Architects Dissing + Weitling and COWI, includes passageways for both trains and cars, as well as a full station and park-and-ride facilities. It's set to open in 2018.
    Puente Laguna Garzon by Rafael Viñoly Architects, 2015 (Garzón, Uruguay)
    Uruguayan architect Rafael Viñoly's circular bridge can only be truly appreciated from above. The circular bridge, which replaced a raft crossing, creates the effect of a lagoon within a lagoon.
    Sarajevo Bridge by BCQ Arquitectura Barcelona, in progress (Barcelona, Spain)
    BCQ Arquitectura Barcelona's plant-covered bridge takes Heatherwick's green concept one step further. Their proposed upgrades to the existing Sarajevo Bridge include photoluminescent stones to light the pathway without electricity and concrete that converts pollution into harmless substances. As of now, there is no set completion date.

    As of now, there is no set completion date.
    Cirkelbroen by Olafur Eliasson, 2015 (Copenhagen, Denmark)
    Artist Olafur Eliasson was inspired by the city's history as a port town when he designed Cirkelbroen. The five round platforms and wired masts give the illusion of boats floating on the harbor.
    Zhangjiajie Canyon Bridge by Haim Dotan, in progress (Zhangjiajie City, China)
    When it opens in May 2016, Haim Dotan's Zhangjiajie Canyon Bridge will be the largest glass-bottomed bridge in the world. Aside from supporting visitors, the bridge, which is 69 feet long and 718 feet high, will be also be used for bungee jumps and fashion shows.
    Nine Elms Bridge by Bystrup, in progress (London, UK)
    Nine Elms Bridge by Bystrup, in progress (London, UK) Danish firm Bystrup recently won the commission to build a bridge in South London's Pimlico neighborhood.

    However, the pedestrians-only curving structure is not without controversy. Critics worry the new bridge, which is not yet under construction, will destroy Pimlico Gardens, one of few public green spaces in the area.
    Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge by Haim Dotan Achitects
    The Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge is currently scheduled for completion in January 2017.
    Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge by Haim Dotan Achitects
    The glass-bottom bridge stretches across two hills and is 300 meters above ground.
