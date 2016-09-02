Latinos for Trump founder warns of 'taco trucks on every corner'

Story highlights Latinos for Trump founder Marco Gutierrez made comments that were mocked on social media

Immigration policy has been at the center of the Trump campaign's messaging over the last week

(CNN) A Latino surrogate for the Trump campaign warned Thursday that without tighter immigration policies from the Republican presidential nominee, "you're going to have taco trucks on every corner."

Latinos for Trump founder Marco Gutierrez's comments came while he was defending Donald Trump's immigration position to MSNBC's Joy-Ann Reid.

"My culture is a very dominant culture. And it's imposing, and it's causing problems. If you don't do something about it, you're going to have taco trucks on every corner," Gutierrez said

Moments before, Gutierrez had argued that "the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few" and that "we need to understand that this is a different time and we're having different problems" regarding illegal immigration.

CNN has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment and have not yet received a response.

