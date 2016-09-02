Obama plans to call on China to exercise restraint

Story highlights The President said he wants to send a message to China to exercise restraint

Obama also foreshadowed his conversations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama, who lands in China Saturday for his final trip as president to the key Asian power, plans to call on Beijing to exercise restraint and emphasize the benefits of adhering to international norms.

"What we have said to the Chinese -- and we've been firm consistently about this -- is you have to recognize that with increasing power comes increasing responsibilities," Obama told CNN's Fareed Zakaria, referring to ongoing disputes with China about aggression in the South China Sea, cyberattacks and economic policies.

Obama previewed the message he will send to Chinese President Xi Jinping at his last meeting with G20 world leaders.

"Part of what I've tried to communicate to President Xi is that the United States arrives at its power, in part, by restraining itself," Obama said. "You know, when we bind ourselves to a bunch of international norms and rules it's not because we have to, it's because we recognize that over the long term, building a strong international order is in our interests."

