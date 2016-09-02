Illinois election roll breach smaller than thought

Story highlights The update also said officials were "sure" that "no records have been altered or changed in any way"

Voter rolls and state records are attractive targets for hackers

Washington (CNN) The hack of Illinois voter data first reported earlier this week was smaller than previously thought, according to an update from state officials.

Some information of roughly 90,000 Illinois voters was accessed in the breach, down from an estimated 200,000 earlier this week, according to an update from the Illinois State Board of Elections.

According to the release, officials have determined the records of about 700 specific voters were accessed, and those people will soon be notified.

The board also said that 86,000 records were "strongly suspected to have been viewed." The state is in the process of identifying those people to notify them, the release said, but added that just over 3,500 records will be unidentifiable for an unspecified reason.

The update also said officials were "sure" that "no records have been altered or changed in any way."

