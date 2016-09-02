(CNN) Hillary Clinton will announce a plan Friday that aims to stop drug companies from charging "excessive, unjustified" prices to consumers, spurred by the dramatic increases in specific drug prices.

A number of spikes in drug prices have drawn national attention in the last year. Most recently, Mylan, the producer of EpiPen, has come under sharp scrutiny for raising the cost of the lifesaving tool that relaxes muscles in the midst of a severe allergic reaction by 500%.

Clinton, according to an aide, will create a new "drug-pricing consumer response team" that would look to target "unjustified, outlier price increases in long-standing, life-saving treatments."

The team, according to Clinton's plan, will "monitor price increases" and have the authority to intervene in the drug market by "supporting alternative manufacturers that enter the market and increase competition, to bring down prices and spur innovation in new treatments."

The group, which will be made up of federal public health officials, patient advocates and independent experts, will also be able to approve importation of similar drugs from "developed countries with strong safety standards" and penalize drug companies who hike prices.

Read More