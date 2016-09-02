Kissinger, Shultz decline to endorse in 2016 race

Story highlights The decision by the former GOP secretaries of state is the latest public snub of Donald Trump

The diplomats join a host of other prominent Republicans who have refused to endorse Trump

Washington (CNN) Henry Kissinger and George Shultz announced Friday that they will not be backing either major party candidate in the 2016 race, saying they'd prefer to focus on working across party lines to improve America's standing in the world.

The decision by the former Republican secretaries of state is the latest public snub of GOP nominee Donald Trump, who has been spurned by several other prominent party elders.

"We are not making any endorsement in the current presidential election," they wrote in a joint statement. "We are dedicated to fostering a bipartisan foreign policy and we will devote ourselves to this effort now and after the election."

Politico first reported earlier Friday about the prospect of the two former diplomats backing Clinton.