Story highlights Bassem Youssef is a heart surgeon turned political satirist

He rose to fame in Egypt amid the Arab Spring

Throughout the 2016 election cycle, CNN's #GetPolitical series is profiling influential cultural figures about the issues they are about.

New York (CNN) Political satirist Bassem Youssef, who has become known to many as "the Jon Stewart of Egypt," is lamenting "xenophobic" rhetoric from Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Speaking to CNN, Youssef slammed those who spread "propaganda" that encourages what he said is the "systematic dehumanization" of refugees.

"This kind of rhetoric --- spreading fear and suspicion against the other -- is not something new. We're used to it in the Middle East," Youssef said. "You always need something to hold on to, an enemy to direct your hatred to, to cover up your incompetence and cover up your failure."

A Turkish police officer stands next to a Alan Kurdi's body off the shores in Bodrum, Turkey, on September 2, 2015 after a boat carrying refugees sank while reaching the Greek island of Kos.

One year ago Friday, a photo of the body of 3-year-old Syrian toddler Alan Kurdi went viral. Kurdi, who escaped Kobane, Syria, with his family, died and was washed ashore on a Turkish beach after a boat carrying refugees sank in the Mediterranean Sea.

The image galvanized the debate over the world's role in aiding Syrian refugees, and has risen to the fore of American politics, as Trump has vowed to send them back from the US to the war-torn nation if he's elected president.