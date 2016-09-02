Story highlights Donald Trump outlines his immigration policy in a speech in Arizona on Wednesday

Alice Stewart: Trump has indicated that he intends to keep all options on the table on immigration issue

Alice Stewart is a CNN Political Commentator and former Communications Director for Ted Cruz's presidential campaign. She has worked in communications for the presidential campaigns of Mike Huckabee, Rick Santorum and Michele Bachmann, as well as communications for Concerned Women for America. The views expressed are her own.

(CNN) As Donald Trump delivered his noteworthy immigration speech in Arizona on Wednesday, it became increasingly clear that the success or otherwise of his signature campaign issue rests on his ability to apply a central tenet of his book "The Art of the Deal": Maximize your options.

Indeed, amid all the recent talk of an immigration pivot, Trump has indicated that he intends to keep all options on the table even as he indicated he might be prepared to take some off -- all while doubling down on his hardline immigration policy. In other words, Trump has been going with his gut.

Alice Stewart

But while such instincts have served him well in the business world, they could prove to be risky in politics.

For a start, in his speech Wednesday, Trump stood firm on his commitment to build an "impenetrable physical wall" along the southern border, and stated with confidence, once again, that Mexico will pay for 100% of it.

Read More