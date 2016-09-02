What Trump gets wrong on immigrants and crime

Story highlights Marielena Hincapie: Trump's proposals depict immigrants as criminals

Marielena Hincapié is executive director of the National Immigration Law Center Immigrant Justice Fund, which is dedicated to defending and advancing the rights and opportunities of low-income immigrants in the U.S. She supports Hillary Clinton for president. the opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) This week Donald Trump painted an ugly picture of our present: In his view, the United States is a mess. Terror lurks around every corner. Those of us who were born elsewhere have been transformed from friends and neighbors who add to this country's strength to threatening people who should be deported. It's a wonder any of us gather the strength to leave our houses each day.

From this twisted vision emerges Trump's policy proposals. They are a reflection of whipped-up fear and are not based in fact.

These proposals should send chills down the spine of anyone who believes in freedom and community strength. Trump claims he will unleash a "deportation task force," tripling the number of immigration officers dedicated to deportation.

He would increase Customs and Border Protection rolls by an additional 5,000 officers, despite the fact that the agency has already doubled in size since 2004.

He would force local police to become de facto immigration agents, despite ample evidence that such measures would further fray ties between communities of color and law enforcement.