The Great Fire that consumed London

Story highlights Great Fire of London began on September 2, 1666

Jay Tidmarsh: Destruction of Europe's second-largest city was an economic and social catastrophe

Jay Tidmarsh is a professor of law at Notre Dame Law School and author of the forthcoming "The English Fire Courts and the American Right to Civil Jury Trial." The opinions expressed in the article are those of the author

(CNN) Surveying the destruction around her, one survivor of the recent Italian earthquake in Amatrice said, "The future is finished." In the immediate aftermath of disaster, recovery so often seems impossible. Yet many communities regenerate with time.

How can they do so? People must be resilient, and government must help.

Consider the case of London. On September 2, 1666, 350 years ago today, the Great Fire of London began. Abetted by a dry summer and a strong easterly wind, the fire consumed four-fifths of the city, leveling 13,000 houses and most of London's shops, government buildings and churches over the course of three days. The heat was so intense that cellars still burned six months later.

The fire's slow progress kept down the immediate loss of life: reports varied from no fatalities to a handful. Conditions for the 75,000 refugees who camped in suburban fields were undoubtedly more lethal than the fire itself.

Jay Tidmarsh

The residents of London came in for much criticism. They had long ignored building codes and laws that would have made buildings fire-resistant and would have kept combustible materials off the streets. As the fire raged, nearly everyone set about protecting his or her own property, rather than stopping its spread.

Read More