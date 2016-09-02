Why Obama shouldn't expect much from the G20

Story highlights Obama will meet with the Turkish and Russian presidents at the G20 on Sunday

Aaron David Miller is a vice president and distinguished scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars and author of "The End of Greatness: Why America Can't Have (and Doesn't Want) Another Great President." Miller was a Middle East negotiator in Democratic and Republican administrations. Follow him on Twitter @aarondmiller2. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Behind the forced smiles and obligatory handshakes that mark what could be President Barack Obama's final encounters with Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin this Sunday at the G20 lurks one undeniably inconvenient reality: These days, more divides Russia and Turkey from the United States than unites them.

Where you stand in life and politics has everything to do with where you sit. And in September 2016, Obama, Erdogan and Putin are sitting in very different places. Indeed, chances for serious breakthroughs or strategic realignments on Syria or any other issue in these summit meetings in China this weekend are slim to none.

Obama, short-timer

Having worked for Republican and Democratic administrations for more than two decades, I've seen this movie play out many times before. US presidents -- and secretaries of state -- measure their political lives in four- and eight-year increments, and Obama is months away from watching the sands run through his presidential hourglass.

Both Erdogan and Putin -- and for that matter, all of America's friends and adversaries -- have already begun to make their calculations based on the simple reality that within a very short time they will be dealing with a new president. That doesn't mean they won't seek to exploit any opportunity with the current one. Indeed, if anything, these leaders will seek to capitalize on any indication that Obama -- eager to embellish his legacy -- might show desperation and weakness that would play to their advantage. But these leaders also know that any grand bargains and big deals cut with this president won't necessarily be conveyed to the next one. Why, then, demonstrate any urgency or flexibility on issues that matter?

