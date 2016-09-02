FDA bans some antibacterial chemicals in soaps

Story highlights FDA says in a final rule that some antibacterial soaps can no longer be marketed

"We have no scientific evidence that they are any better than plain soap," official says

(CNN) The Food and Drug Administration has issued a final rule that throws water on claims that antibacterial soaps and washes are more effective than regular soap.

The new rule bans antibacterial soaps and body washes containing certain ingredients from being marketed, because the ingredients were not proved to be safe and effective for long-term daily use, the FDA said Friday

The rule applies to antibacterial soaps and washes that contain one or more of 19 active ingredients, including the most commonly used chemicals triclosan and triclocarban , but it does not affect consumer hand sanitizers or antibacterial wipes.

"Consumers may think antibacterial washes are more effective at preventing the spread of germs, but we have no scientific evidence that they are any better than plain soap and water," said Dr. Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, in a written announcement.

"In fact, some data suggests that antibacterial ingredients may do more harm than good over the long-term," she added.