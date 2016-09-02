Story highlights Police are noticing fewer incidents with drugs flowing from China

China's ban last year seems to be having a direct impact in Florida and other states

(CNN) China's ban on certain chemicals is being credited by Drug Enforcement Administration officials in a noticeable decrease in certain synthetic drugs in the United States.

Police encounters with six substances that were part of China's 115-chemical ban have dropped dramatically (PDF) since it took effect in October, DEA numbers show.

Synthetic cannabinoids -- commonly known as K2 or spice -- stimulants similar to cocaine or MDMA and the notoriously dangerous synthetic known as flakka have fallen dramatically from they were last summer.

Flakka has all but disappeared from Florida, where it was wreaking havoc.

"We've definitely seen a significant decrease, especially of flakka," Broward County Sheriff's Lt. Ozzy Tianga said.

Read More