Burkini ban in Nice overturned by French court

Story highlights Several towns along France's southeastern coast have implemented the bans

Critics say the order is discriminatory and unconstitutional

(CNN) A court in Nice suspended the city's burkini ban, citing insufficient grounds to justify the controversial decree.

In the ruling Thursday, judges from Nice's administrative tribunal court said the full-length swimsuit worn by some Muslim women did not pose a risk to public order on the French Riviera city's beaches.

The case was brought by the Collective Against Islamophobia -- a group of human rights activists who have been helping a number of women challenge fines. They argued that the ban is discriminatory, unconstitutional and that there has been no evidence to suggest that wearing a burkini has contributed to any acts of public disorder.

Over 30 towns -- largely situated along France's southeast coastline -- initially imposed a ban on the divisive swimwear.

The arguments for and against