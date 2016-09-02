Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Burkini ban in Nice overturned by French court

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Updated 10:07 AM ET, Fri September 2, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

France divided on burkini ban
France divided on burkini ban

    JUST WATCHED

    France divided on burkini ban

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

France divided on burkini ban 01:36

Story highlights

  • Several towns along France's southeastern coast have implemented the bans
  • Critics say the order is discriminatory and unconstitutional

(CNN)A court in Nice suspended the city's burkini ban, citing insufficient grounds to justify the controversial decree.

In the ruling Thursday, judges from Nice's administrative tribunal court said the full-length swimsuit worn by some Muslim women did not pose a risk to public order on the French Riviera city's beaches.
    The case was brought by the Collective Against Islamophobia -- a group of human rights activists who have been helping a number of women challenge fines. They argued that the ban is discriminatory, unconstitutional and that there has been no evidence to suggest that wearing a burkini has contributed to any acts of public disorder.
    Over 30 towns -- largely situated along France's southeast coastline -- initially imposed a ban on the divisive swimwear.

    The arguments for and against

    Read More
    Authorities in Nice had counter-claimed that the request to the ban the swimwear -- which covers the entire body apart from the face, hands and feet -- should continue in the wake of the Bastille Day terror attack, in which at least 86 people were killed.
    Burqa, hijab, niqab: What&#39;s what?
    Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what?
    Do you know the difference between a hijab and a niqab? How about a burqa and a chador? Click through to read about the different types of headscarves some Muslim women wear.
    Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what?
    Do you know the difference between a hijab and a niqab? How about a burqa and a chador? Click through to read about the different types of headscarves some Muslim women wear.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 6
    &lt;strong&gt;Burkini:&lt;/strong&gt; The full-body swimsuit worn by Muslim women leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed. Here a woman in a burkini wades in the water with a child at Ghar El Melh beach in Tunisia.
    Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what?
    Burkini: The full-body swimsuit worn by Muslim women leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed. Here a woman in a burkini wades in the water with a child at Ghar El Melh beach in Tunisia.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 6
    &lt;strong&gt;Burqa:&lt;/strong&gt; This full-body garment has a mesh over the eyes. The burqa is widely used in Afghanistan and was required under the Taliban. These Afghan women are shopping in Herat.
    Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what?
    Burqa: This full-body garment has a mesh over the eyes. The burqa is widely used in Afghanistan and was required under the Taliban. These Afghan women are shopping in Herat.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 6
    &lt;strong&gt;Niqab: &lt;/strong&gt;The full-face veil exposes only the eyes. A Palestinian bride in Jericho wears this one.
    Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what?
    Niqab: The full-face veil exposes only the eyes. A Palestinian bride in Jericho wears this one.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 6
    &lt;strong&gt;Hijab:&lt;/strong&gt; The scarf worn tightly around the head and neck does not cover the face. It is the most common Islamic head covering. This Indonesian girl is shopping for a hijab in Yogyakarta.
    Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what?
    Hijab: The scarf worn tightly around the head and neck does not cover the face. It is the most common Islamic head covering. This Indonesian girl is shopping for a hijab in Yogyakarta.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 6
    &lt;strong&gt;Chador:&lt;/strong&gt; The full-body black garment leaves the face exposed. These Iranian women are wearing chadors at a political meeting in Tehran.
    Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what?
    Chador: The full-body black garment leaves the face exposed. These Iranian women are wearing chadors at a political meeting in Tehran.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 6
    05 muslim headscarves explainer07 muslim headscarves explainer Burkini06 muslim headscarves explainer burqa01 muslim headscarves explainer niqab02 muslim headscarves explainer hijab04 muslim headscarves explainer chador
    Officials said many people in Nice were deeply traumatized by the attack and that "wearing (an) outfit ostentatiously showing religious beliefs may be interpreted as affiliation with religious fundamentalism."
    Nice authorities added that the ban had been limited to the summer of 2016 in the aftermath of the horrific truck attack along the city's popular Promenade des Anglais.
    However, French judges dismissed these counter claims, ruling that: "In the absence of such risks, the emotion and concerns arising from terrorist attacks, including those committed in Nice on July 14, are not sufficient to legally justify the contested ban."
    Burkinis: liberating or repressive?
    Burkinis: liberating or repressive?

      JUST WATCHED

      Burkinis: liberating or repressive?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Burkinis: liberating or repressive? 07:10
    The decision in Nice comes as other French courts determined that mayors in Villeneuve-Loubet and Cannes, among others, had no legal right to impose such dress codes. Bans in other cities also face challenges in court similar to Nice.
    Meanwhile, cases in Menton and Roquebrune-Cap-Martin have now been dismissed, as the bans have been withdrawn by both municipalities.
    French towns maintain ban despite court rulings

    What is the feeling in France?

    Marine Le Pen: &#39;The burkini is a fundamentalist uniform&#39;
    Marine Le Pen on Burkinis_00003508

      JUST WATCHED

      Marine Le Pen: 'The burkini is a fundamentalist uniform'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Marine Le Pen: 'The burkini is a fundamentalist uniform' 02:57
    In France, opinion has been largely divided on the issue. Some see the ban as an infringement on religious freedom, while others says that the overt style of Islamic dress is inconsistent with France's rigorously enforced secularism.
    French Prime Minister Manuel Valls stood by the bans, calling the burkini a "symbol of the enslavement of women." And Marc Etienne Lansade, mayor of the seaside town of Cogolin, defended his town's position, telling CNN: "If you don't want to live the way we do, don't come.
    "You have to behave in the way that people behave in the country that accepted you, and that is it."
    Why are the burqa and burkini being banned?
    What makes the burqa and burkini so controversial?
    Fierce debate around the subject was reignited last week after photographs emerged appearing to show French police ordering a woman to remove part of her clothing on a beach in Nice.
    The series of images sparked an international debate on social platforms, with many mocking what they saw as France's attempt to tell people how to dress and behave.
    Opinion: France wrong on burkini ban

    CNN's Sheena McKenzie and journalists Angela Dewan and Sandrine Amiel contributed to this report.