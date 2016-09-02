Nocturnal Wonderland features celeb DJ lineup

(CNN) For some people Labor Day Weekend isn't just about soaking up the last rays of summer. It's all about EDM (electronic dance music).

Nocturnal Wonderland kicks off its three-day music festival Friday and it has a star-studded lineup featuring Bassnectar, John Digweed, Chromeo, Flux Pavilion and more.

The event held at the San Manuel Amphitheater in Devore, California, is the longest running dance music festival in North America, which launched in 1995.

"I'm really excited for this year's show," founder Pasquale Rotella told CNN. "For the first time we're incorporating a festival-wide blacklight theme. The stages, the decor, some of our performers, and lots of the artwork will feature elements that react to the blacklight environment."

There will be enhanced security at this year's event. In 2015, when 85,000 people attended, there were 300 arrests, many of them for drug offenses. Another 32 people were hospitalized, some for drug overdoses and others for injuries during raves.

