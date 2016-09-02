Mark Ruffalo facing GLAAD backlash over Matt Bomer transgender casting

(CNN) Despite Mark Ruffalo's attempts to defend the casting of Matt Bomer as a transgender woman in his upcoming movie, "Anything," he is still facing backlash.

Nick Adams, GLAAD's director of Programs, Transgender Media, has written an op-ed in The Hollywood Reporter titled, "Matt Bomer and Men Who Play Transgender Women Send a 'Toxic and Dangerous' Message."

"The decision to put yet another man in a dress to portray a transgender woman touches a nerve for transgender people, and rightfully so," Adams wrote. "It's yet another painful reminder that, in the eyes of so many people, transgender women are really just men."

Ruffalo, an executive producer on "Anything," has worked with Bomer before. They played lovers in the HBO movie, "The Normal Heart," and Bomer won a Golden Globe for his role. Ruffalo seemed to take the criticism to heart and took to Twitter to address the LGBT community.

