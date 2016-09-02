Story highlights The cast of "Bridget Jones' Baby' talks about Bridget's big choice in the new movie

"It's a more sophisticated type of competition because they're both great guys," Zellweger says

(CNN) Renée Zellweger knows just how tough the choice her character, Bridget Jones, faces in "Bridget Jones' Baby" is.

The third film in the beloved franchise centers on the titular character's life as she navigates a pregnancy, two possible fathers, and an unsure future.

One of those men is a familiar face: Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), who in the first two films battled playboy Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) for Bridget's heart -- and won.

In this installment, Mark and Bridget are on the outs and Bridget wins the affection of Jack (Patrick Dempsey), a rich entrepreneur who unlike Cleaver doesn't really have an obvious downside.

"The nice thing about playing this role is that I didn't have to choose," Zellweger told CNN during the cast's promotional tour. "I could argue on behalf of either of these guys."

