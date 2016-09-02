Story highlights Karimov has led Uzbekistan since its independence in 1991

His government has been widely criticized for human rights abuses

(CNN) Uzbekistan's first and only president has died, leaving an uncertain future for a government marred by controversy.

President Islam Karimov, who ruled Uzbekistan for 25 years, died Friday, the Uzbek government announced on the state-run news agency Uza. He was 78 years old.

Friday, she posted a black square on her official Instagram account, with the message, "He left us."

His death leaves the future of the resource-rich country in question, said Andrey Kortunov, president of the New Eurasia Foundation.

