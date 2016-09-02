Philippines explosion hits Davao City market

Story highlights Philippines News Agency says 14 people were killed

The president's spokesman says Abu Sayyaf may be involved

Blast occurred in hometown of President Rodrigo Duterte

(CNN) At least 14 people have been killed and dozens hurt in an explosion at a night market in Davao City in the Philippines, according to the Philippines News Agency, quoting a police official.

Earlier, Chief Superintendent Manuel Gaerlan, the director of Region 11 of the Philippine National Police, told CNN Philippines that 12 people were killed and 60 injured. He said 10 people died at the scene and two died after being taken to the Southern Philippines Medical Center.

He said the situation was fluid, and a maximum deployment of police and armed forces was called in to secure the region.

He asked the public to be vigilant, adding that the government was on the watch "in case there are other attacks."

He said Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, whose hometown is Davao City, was heading to the explosion site. It occurred at a busy night market known to attract thousands on Mindanao, the southern Philippine island where the city is located.

