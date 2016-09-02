Story highlights Cause of explosion at night market in Davao City is not yet known

Footage shows police sorting through debris at the scene

(CNN) At least 10 people have been killed and 60 injured in an explosion at a night market in Davao City in the Philippines, a senior official told CNN Philippines.

Ernesto Abella, spokesman for Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, announced the death toll late Friday night.

Live pictures from the scene show police sorting through debris.

The cause of the explosion is not known.

CNN Map

Witness Father Jboy Gonzales told CNN Philippines that he saw more than 30 casualties being loaded onto ambulances.

