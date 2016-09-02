Attackers target Christian neighborhood in Pakistan

Story highlights A Pakistani Taliban splinter group says it's responsible for the attack

The four attackers were killed by authorities, police tell CNN

Peshawar, Pakistan (CNN) At least four bystanders were killed in an attack on a Christian neighborhood in the Pakistani city of Peshawar Friday, according to the Pakistan's military and police.

Another five were injured.

Four suicide bombers, who were also equipped with arms and ammunition, entered the neighborhood after attacking a security guard in the early morning, Peshawar Police Superintendent Kashif Zulfikar told CNN.

Security forces responded, exchanging fire and killing the four assailants, according to a statement from the Pakistani military's Inter-Services Public Relations department (ISPR).

A house-to-house search is currently underway and the situation is under control, the ISPR says.

