Attackers target Christian neighborhood in Pakistan

By Zahir Shah and Sophia Saifi, CNN

Updated 1:28 AM ET, Fri September 2, 2016

Story highlights

  • A Pakistani Taliban splinter group says it's responsible for the attack
  • The four attackers were killed by authorities, police tell CNN

Peshawar, Pakistan (CNN)At least four bystanders were killed in an attack on a Christian neighborhood in the Pakistani city of Peshawar Friday, according to the Pakistan's military and police.

Another five were injured.
    Four suicide bombers, who were also equipped with arms and ammunition, entered the neighborhood after attacking a security guard in the early morning, Peshawar Police Superintendent Kashif Zulfikar told CNN.
    The Taliban in Pakistan&#39;s terror legacy
    Security forces responded, exchanging fire and killing the four assailants, according to a statement from the Pakistani military's Inter-Services Public Relations department (ISPR).
    A house-to-house search is currently underway and the situation is under control, the ISPR says.
    "We have enhanced the security of Christians establishments, schools, hospitals, colonies and churches," said Zulfikar.
    A Pakistani Taliban splinter group claimed responsibility for the attack in an emailed statement.
    "If Islamic law is not imposed across the country, such attacks will continue to be carried out," the statement said.

    CNN's Joshua Berlinger and Elizabeth Joseph in Hong Kong contributed to this report