Peshawar, Pakistan (CNN) At least 11 people were killed in two attacks in northern Pakistan Friday, according to authorities.

In the city of Mardan, an attacker threw a hand grenade at the gate of the city's district courts, Senior Police Superintendent Shafiullah Khan said.

The Mardan attacker blew himself up after security prevented him from getting inside the gates, according to Khan.

At least 10 people were killed and another 40 were wounded, according to Bilal Ahmad Faizi, the spokesman for "Rescue 1122" -- an emergency humanitarian service organization.

In the neighboring city of Peshawar, one bystander was killed and three members of Pakistani security forces were injured earlier in the day in an attack on a Christian neighborhood, according to the Pakistan's military.

