Story highlights
- Suicide bombers attack Peshawar and Mardan Friday morning
- One killed in attack on Christian neighborhood in Peshawar
- 10 dead after attacker targets court in Mardan
Peshawar, Pakistan (CNN)At least 11 people were killed in two attacks in northern Pakistan Friday, according to authorities.
In the city of Mardan, an attacker threw a hand grenade at the gate of the city's district courts, Senior Police Superintendent Shafiullah Khan said.
The Mardan attacker blew himself up after security prevented him from getting inside the gates, according to Khan.
At least 10 people were killed and another 40 were wounded, according to Bilal Ahmad Faizi, the spokesman for "Rescue 1122" -- an emergency humanitarian service organization.
In the neighboring city of Peshawar, one bystander was killed and three members of Pakistani security forces were injured earlier in the day in an attack on a Christian neighborhood, according to the Pakistan's military.
Pakistani police previously told CNN that four bystanders were killed and five were injured.
Four suicide bombers, who were also equipped with arms and ammunition, entered the neighborhood after attacking a security guard in the early morning, Peshawar Police Superintendent Kashif Zulfikar told CNN.
Security forces responded, exchanging fire and killing the four assailants, according to a statement from the Pakistani military's Inter-Services Public Relations department (ISPR).
A house-to-house search is currently underway and the situation is under control, the ISPR says.
"We have enhanced the security of Christians establishments, schools, hospitals, colonies and churches," said Zulfikar.
A Pakistani Taliban splinter group claimed responsibility for both attacks in an emailed statement.
"If Islamic law is not imposed across the country, such attacks will continue to be carried out," the statement said.
Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the attacks in a statement released by his office.
"These cowardly attacks can not shatter our unflinching resolve in our war against terrorism," he said. "These receding elements are showing frustration by attacking our soft targets. They shall not get space to hide in Pakistan."