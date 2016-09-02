Story highlights
- Since 2010, Spoke Art has exhibited works inspired by Wes Anderson's movies
- In "Bad Dads," a new book published by Abrams, features Anderson's memorable works
(CNN)It's not often that fan art finds its way into the white cube.
But since 2010, San Francisco's Spoke Art gallery has achieved just that with "Bad Dads," a series of exhibitions of works inspired by the films of Wes Anderson, including "The Royal Tenenbaums," "Fantastic Mr. Fox," "Rushmore" and "The Grand Budapest Hotel."
"His films seem to resonate well with creatives from all walks of life," says curator Ken Harman.
"From his set design to his costumes to his cinematography and his compositions, even up to his soundtracks -- and you know the great acting talents that he always has."
Harman started "Bad Dads" -- a reference to Wes Anderson's likeable but inadequate father figures -- in as a pop-up exhibition, calling it "something that I felt needed to exist."
The show included 60 artists, including sculptors, painters and print-makers, with guests attending the Halloween costume party on opening night.
"Hundreds of people showed up and it wound up being incredibly successful, and we just brought it back year after year."
High praise
Since then, the exhibition has expanded impressively, with their last show bringing together 80 artists. Harman and his collaborators have launched two permanent spaces in San Francisco (a third gallery opens in New York this fall), and staged similar exhibitions inspired by David Lynch, Martin Scorsese and the Coen Brothers -- alongside more traditional shows dedicated to various artists.
"Bad Dads" has also attracted considerable attention from Wes Anderson himself, who has supported and visited several of the exhibitions. (He got a private tour of 2015's exhibition in New York with actor Jason Schwartzman.)
Anderson also commissioned contributing artist Rich Pellegrino to create the Egon Schiele-inspired erotic painting featured in 2014's "The Grand Budapest Hotel."
This year, Spoke Art and Abrams Books have brought together 400 of the most memorable works from the last six years in "Bad Dads: Art Inspired by the Films of Wes Anderson."
Check out the gallery above for 10 of the most creative tributes.