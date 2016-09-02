Breaking News

Bill Murray, Gwyneth Paltrow and more transformed in Wes Anderson tribute

By Allyssia Alleyne, CNN

Updated 7:02 AM ET, Fri September 2, 2016

Many a Steve Zissou from &quot;The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.&quot;
"Steve Zissou's Adventure in Resin" by CodeczombieMany a Steve Zissou from "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou."
Steven Foundling For Esteban, Oil on board, 35 x 15&quot;
Steven Foundling For Esteban, Oil on board, 35 x 15"
Bill Murray&#39;s characters in (L-R) in &quot;Rushmore,&quot; &quot;The Royal Tenenbaums,&quot; &quot;The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou,&quot; &quot;The Darjeeling Limited,&quot; &quot;Fantastic Mr Fox,&quot; and &quot;Moonrise Kingdom.&quot;
"We Are Legion" by Aaron JasinskiBill Murray's characters in (L-R) in "Rushmore," "The Royal Tenenbaums," "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou," "The Darjeeling Limited," "Fantastic Mr Fox," and "Moonrise Kingdom."
Margot Tenenbaum (portrayed by Gwyneth Paltrow) from &quot;The Royal Tenenbaums.&quot;
"Margot" by Ruben IrelandMargot Tenenbaum (portrayed by Gwyneth Paltrow) from "The Royal Tenenbaums."
Screen print on reclaimed books recreated the Grand Budapest Hotel, as seen in &quot;Grand Budapest Hotel.&quot;
"Grand Budapest Hotel" by Daniel SpeightScreen print on reclaimed books recreated the Grand Budapest Hotel, as seen in "Grand Budapest Hotel."
From left, Jack (Jason Schwartzman), Peter (Adrien Brody) and Francis (Owen Wilson) in &quot;The Darjeeling Limited.&quot;
"Baggage Brothers" by Christine Aria HostetlerFrom left, Jack (Jason Schwartzman), Peter (Adrien Brody) and Francis (Owen Wilson) in "The Darjeeling Limited."
Characters from various Wes Anderson films.
"The Whole Family" by Matt ChaseCharacters from various Wes Anderson films.
Protagonist Suzy (portrayed by Kara Hayward) from &quot;Moonrise Kingdom.&quot;
"Suzy" by Kemi Ma Protagonist Suzy (portrayed by Kara Hayward) from "Moonrise Kingdom."
Mr. Fox from &quot;Fantastic Mr. Fox.&quot;
"Mr. Fox and His Bike" by Maryanna HoggattMr. Fox from "Fantastic Mr. Fox."
Characters from &quot;Fantastic Mr. Fox.&quot;
"Boggis, Bunce and Bean" by Dave PerilloCharacters from "Fantastic Mr. Fox."
A chase scene from &quot;Moonrise Kingdom.&quot;
"Khaki Crusade" by Chelsea O'ByrneA chase scene from "Moonrise Kingdom."
Actor Bill Murray.
"Bill" by Joel Daniel PhillipsActor Bill Murray.
Steve Zissou&#39;s aging ship from &quot;The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.&quot;
"The Belafonte" by Max DaltonSteve Zissou's aging ship from "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou."
Story highlights

  • Since 2010, Spoke Art has exhibited works inspired by Wes Anderson's movies
  • In "Bad Dads," a new book published by Abrams, features Anderson's memorable works

(CNN)It's not often that fan art finds its way into the white cube.

But since 2010, San Francisco's Spoke Art gallery has achieved just that with "Bad Dads," a series of exhibitions of works inspired by the films of Wes Anderson, including "The Royal Tenenbaums," "Fantastic Mr. Fox," "Rushmore" and "The Grand Budapest Hotel."
    "His films seem to resonate well with creatives from all walks of life," says curator Ken Harman.
    "From his set design to his costumes to his cinematography and his compositions, even up to his soundtracks -- and you know the great acting talents that he always has."
    Harman started "Bad Dads" -- a reference to Wes Anderson's likeable but inadequate father figures -- in as a pop-up exhibition, calling it "something that I felt needed to exist."
    The show included 60 artists, including sculptors, painters and print-makers, with guests attending the Halloween costume party on opening night.
    "Hundreds of people showed up and it wound up being incredibly successful, and we just brought it back year after year."

    High praise

    Since then, the exhibition has expanded impressively, with their last show bringing together 80 artists. Harman and his collaborators have launched two permanent spaces in San Francisco (a third gallery opens in New York this fall), and staged similar exhibitions inspired by David Lynch, Martin Scorsese and the Coen Brothers -- alongside more traditional shows dedicated to various artists.
    "Bad Dads" has also attracted considerable attention from Wes Anderson himself, who has supported and visited several of the exhibitions. (He got a private tour of 2015's exhibition in New York with actor Jason Schwartzman.)
    Anderson also commissioned contributing artist Rich Pellegrino to create the Egon Schiele-inspired erotic painting featured in 2014's "The Grand Budapest Hotel."
    This year, Spoke Art and Abrams Books have brought together 400 of the most memorable works from the last six years in "Bad Dads: Art Inspired by the Films of Wes Anderson."
    Check out the gallery above for 10 of the most creative tributes.
    "The Wes Anderson Collection: Bad Dads" by Spoke Art Gallery (forward by Wes Anderson, introduction by Matt Zoller Seitz and preface by Ken Harman) is out now.