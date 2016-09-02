Photos: Turning ocean pollution into art Parrot fish –



Made entirely of plastic waste collected from beaches in Oregon, this sculpture belongs to a project called Washed Ashore , which uses art to educate about environmental conservation and sustainability.The project started in 2010 and since then about 40,000 pounds of plastic - enough to fill a shipping container - have been collected and turned into giant sea life sculptures, depicting some of the creatures that are threatened by the debris.

"Marine pollution is a depressing topic, so you need to find a good way to bring people in," says artist Angela Haseltine Pozzi, who started Washed Ashore in Bandon, Oregon seven years ago with the help of volunteers.



"One day i saw this long mosaic lane of plastic spilling up on my favorite beach. I saw all these people picking up shells along the shoreline, and I though 'Those people should be picking up the trash instead,'" she told CNN.

Photos: Turning ocean pollution into art Shark –



"I started rallying the troops by giving presentations. In the first few months we made 13 sculptures with 500 volunteers," she says.There are now around 70 sculptures. Washed Ashore is a non-profit organization and it has a permanent exhibit in Bandon, Oregon, and itinerant exhibits around the US.

The trash is picked up by volunteers and then dropped off at Haseltine Pozzi's workshop: "We don't even organize beach cleanups, we just have people pick up trash and drop it off to us." "If you look at debris on a beach it might not seem like a lot, but once you put it all together, you see how much it really is."



"If you look at debris on a beach it might not seem like a lot, but once you put it all together, you see how much it really is." Hide Caption 4 of 14

About 300 million pounds of plastic are produced globally each year and less than 10 percent of that is recycled.



"Most of our garbage comes from the middle of the ocean," says Haseltine Pozzi."The octopus sculpture gave us a chance to show the large debris that comes in. Sometime we chop stuff up but this is just sitting on a pile of trash."

"You can see a lot of recognizable items on the face of this marlin," says the artist. "It has lures and poles in it, so it connects especially with fishermen who must be aware of the materials they use and not discard them."

The sculptures are made using only debris collected from beaches, without any added materials or paint: "That creates a few problems: for example, it's hard to do sea lions because there's not a lot of brown plastic around," says Haseltine Pozzi. "The most common colors? Definitely white, blue and black."



"The most common colors? Definitely white, blue and black." Hide Caption 7 of 14

The sculpture are impressive in size: this puffin is 9 feet tall and about 6 feet wide.

The plastic pieces are mostly in their "as found" condition: "I put a lot of recognizable items at eye level, so kids can make a connection, they can see it is garbage," says the artist.



"There's a delicate balance between artistic beauty and making sure people know what it's made of. I don't process the material too much, so it stays universal."

The goal of the project is to educate and possibly spark a change in habits: "I hope that people who see these sculptures might think more carefully about single use plastics. They might use it for five minutes, but then it can remain in the environment for 500 years."

This parrot fish contains beach toys: "It connects to the issue of toys being left behind on a beach. Some people actually leave them on purpose, thinking someone else will pick them up and keep them."

An estimated eight million tons of plastic enter the oceans every year. At this rate, there will be more plastic than fish in oceans by 2050

Since the launch of the project in 2010, Washed Ashore has cleaned about 300 miles of shoreline, with over 10,000 volunteers offering 14,000 hours of their time: "Until we run out of plastic on the beach, we will keep doing our work."