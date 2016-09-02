Inside Dubai's $330 million opera house

Story highlights Dubai Opera officially opened on August 30

The venue cost $330 million to complete

(CNN) After three years of construction, the Dubai Opera house has officially opened its doors, hosting its first ever concert performance on Wednesday.

The 5,798-square-foot structure cost $330 million to complete, and has the capacity to seat 1,900 people. It will host everything from concerts and theater to sporting events,

Designed by Atkins architecture firm, and developed by Emaar Properties, the venue is intended to bring both cultural and economic prosperity to Dubai.

The Dubai Opera features 600 lighting installations

"Great performing art venues are cultural catalysts," says Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Emaar Properties. "They encourage members to participate in the arts, and promote neighborhood cultural diversity."

