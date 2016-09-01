Midway: An oasis under threat
Barack Obama toured Midway Atoll in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument on Thursday.
Midway, an atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, was an important naval air station and submarine refit base for the US during the Second World War.
Obama also visited the Battle of Midway Navy Memorial.
The US won its most famous naval victory when it defeated Japan at the Battle of Midway in 1942.
Midway is part of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, the largest protected marine refuge in the world.
The White Tern is one of 19 bird species found on Midway.
Roughly 1.5 million Laysan albatross nest on Midway during high season.
Tons of plastic debris washes ashore on Midway each year and it's taking a devastating toll on the wildlife there.
A Laysan albatross feeds its chick on Midway. The birds carry five tons of plastic waste onto the island each year.
Almost all of the albatross die with their stomachs full of plastic debris.
The endangered Hawaiian monk seal also calls Midway home.