Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Midway: An oasis under threat

Updated 5:20 AM ET, Fri September 2, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Barack Obama toured Midway Atoll in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument on Thursday.
Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat
Barack Obama toured Midway Atoll in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument on Thursday.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
Midway, an atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, was an important naval air station and submarine refit base for the US during the Second World War.
Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat
Midway, an atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, was an important naval air station and submarine refit base for the US during the Second World War.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
Obama also visited the Battle of Midway Navy Memorial.
Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat
Obama also visited the Battle of Midway Navy Memorial.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
The US won its most famous naval victory when it defeated Japan at the Battle of Midway in 1942.
Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat
The US won its most famous naval victory when it defeated Japan at the Battle of Midway in 1942.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
Midway is part of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, the largest protected marine refuge in the world.
Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat
Midway is part of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, the largest protected marine refuge in the world.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
The White Tern is one of 19 bird species found on Midway.
Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat
The White Tern is one of 19 bird species found on Midway.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
Roughly 1.5 million Laysan albatross nest on Midway during high season.
Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat
Roughly 1.5 million Laysan albatross nest on Midway during high season.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
Tons of plastic debris washes ashore on Midway each year and it&#39;s taking a devastating toll on the wildlife there.
Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat
Tons of plastic debris washes ashore on Midway each year and it's taking a devastating toll on the wildlife there.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
A Laysan albatross feeds its chick on Midway. The birds carry five tons of plastic waste onto the island each year.
Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat
A Laysan albatross feeds its chick on Midway. The birds carry five tons of plastic waste onto the island each year.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
Almost all of the albatross die with their stomachs full of plastic debris.
Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat
Almost all of the albatross die with their stomachs full of plastic debris.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
The endangered Hawaiian monk seal also calls Midway home.
Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat
The endangered Hawaiian monk seal also calls Midway home.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
01 obama midway 090203 obama midway 090207 obama midway 0902Midway Eastern IslandMidway DolphinsMidway White TernMidway Laysan AlbatrossMidway Atoll DebrisMidway Laysan AlbatrossMidway Bird Cross SectionMidway Monk Seal