Escobar's ranch is now a theme park
Pablo Escobar and his family lived in Hacienda Napoles, a vast and tony ranch in Colombia about 100 miles east of Medellín. The ranch, which included three zoos full of exotic animals, has since been turned into a theme park.
Escobar's ranch is now a theme park
Escobar's ranch included 27 artificial lakes, swimming pools, an airstrip, a gas station, 1,700 employees -- and four hippos the drug kingpin bought from a US zoo. They have since bred and now number in the dozens.
Escobar's ranch is now a theme park
As a theme park, the site includes a "Jurassic Park" simulation as well as exotic live animals, including this tiger.
Escobar's ranch is now a theme park
The park also features an African museum.
Escobar's ranch is now a theme park
In 2011, a 30-year-old female rhino named Vera -- weighing 3½ tons -- was transferred from a Medellín zoo to Hacienda Napoles.
Escobar's ranch is now a theme park
The "Jurassic Park" simulation includes dinosaur statues.
Escobar's ranch is now a theme park
Visitors in 2009 examine what was left of Escobar's mansion, including the swimming pool. The mansion has since been demolished.
Escobar's ranch is now a theme park
The house featured exhibits about the life of Escobar, who built a multibillion-dollar empire dealing cocaine. Along the way, he ordered the deaths of thousands of people, among them politicians, judges, journalists and rival traffickers.
Escobar's ranch is now a theme park
Escobar was killed in 1993 in a gunbattle with authorities. His son, Sebastian Marroquin, says the forensic report and a photo of the body led him to believe that while his father was badly wounded by police, he killed himself in the shootout.
Escobar's ranch is now a theme park
Escobar also collected cars; their rusted-out remains were on display at the ranch-turned-park in 2009.
Escobar's ranch is now a theme park
The Colombian single-engine airplane Escobar used to send his first cocaine shipment to the United States was incorporated into the park's entrance.