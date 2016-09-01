Photos: Escobar's ranch is now a theme park Pablo Escobar and his family lived in Hacienda Napoles, a vast and tony ranch in Colombia about 100 miles east of Medellín. The ranch, which included three zoos full of exotic animals, has since been turned into a theme park. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Photos: Escobar's ranch is now a theme park Escobar's ranch included 27 artificial lakes, swimming pools, an airstrip, a gas station, 1,700 employees -- and four hippos the drug kingpin bought from a US zoo. They have since bred and now number in the dozens. Hide Caption 2 of 11

Photos: Escobar's ranch is now a theme park As a theme park, the site includes a "Jurassic Park" simulation as well as exotic live animals, including this tiger. Hide Caption 3 of 11

Photos: Escobar's ranch is now a theme park The park also features an African museum. Hide Caption 4 of 11

Photos: Escobar's ranch is now a theme park In 2011, a 30-year-old female rhino named Vera -- weighing 3½ tons -- was transferred from a Medellín zoo to Hacienda Napoles. Hide Caption 5 of 11

Photos: Escobar's ranch is now a theme park The "Jurassic Park" simulation includes dinosaur statues. Hide Caption 6 of 11

Photos: Escobar's ranch is now a theme park Visitors in 2009 examine what was left of Escobar's mansion, including the swimming pool. The mansion has since been demolished. Hide Caption 7 of 11

Photos: Escobar's ranch is now a theme park The house featured exhibits about the life of Escobar, who built a multibillion-dollar empire dealing cocaine. Along the way, he ordered the deaths of thousands of people, among them politicians, judges, journalists and rival traffickers. Hide Caption 8 of 11

Photos: Escobar's ranch is now a theme park Escobar was killed in 1993 in a gunbattle with authorities. His son, Sebastian Marroquin, says the forensic report and a photo of the body led him to believe that while his father was badly wounded by police, he killed himself in the shootout. Hide Caption 9 of 11

Photos: Escobar's ranch is now a theme park Escobar also collected cars; their rusted-out remains were on display at the ranch-turned-park in 2009. Hide Caption 10 of 11