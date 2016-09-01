Story highlights If Hermine becomes a hurricane, it would be the first to hit Florida since Wilma in 2005

National Hurricane Center warns of strong winds, flood risk and storm surge

(CNN) Tropical Storm Hermine could be a Category 1 hurricane by the time it hits Florida's northern Gulf coast early Friday if forecasts hold, which would make it the state's first hurricane in 11 years, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm, spinning in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday morning, threatens to slam into the Panhandle area or just south of it after midnight, bringing heavy rain and possible dangerous storm surges.

If Hermine becomes a hurricane, it would be the first to hit the state since Wilma in 2005.

"It is crucial that every Floridian has a plan in place to ensure their families, homes and businesses are fully prepared," Gov. Rick Scott said in declaring the state of emergency for 51 of the state's 67 counties.

Rain has been pounding Florida's coast ahead of the storm since Wednesday, and much more is in store -- Hermine could bring up to 10 inches of additional rainfall to areas including the capital, Tallahassee, before dumping more of the same in parts of Georgia and the eastern Carolinas, forecasters said.