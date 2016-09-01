Someone is shooting sea otters in California

Story highlights Wildlife officials seek information over a spate of sea otter shootings

(CNN) For years, sea otters have delighted visitors and residents along central California's coastline. They can be spotted grooming, holding each other's paws and enjoying crustacean snacks while floating on their backs.

But not all appear to be pleased with the furry marine mammals. Three male sea otters have been found dead with gunshot wounds in Monterey Bay.

Their carcasses washed ashore between August 12 and 19, between the Santa Cruz Harbor and Seacliff State Beach, according to a joint statement from the US Fish and Wildlife Service and California Department of Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement Officials. After examining the otters, authorities say that the creatures probably died days or weeks after they were shot.

Sea otters often rest in groups called "rafts."

Last week, a fourth dead otter washed ashore also with a suspected gunshot wound, a spokeswoman from the US Fish and Wildlife told the Guardian.

Authorities are offering $10,000 in reward for information regarding the shootings that would lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible. That money comes from the Monterey Bay Aquarium, California Department of Fish and Wildlife and a private donor.