Story highlights Nine 911 calls are released Thursday by the Orlando Police Department

The FBI approves the release because the calls are not part of the investigation

(CNN) One call is from a father in Tampa. He tells the 911 operator that his daughter called him to say she was shot in the leg and arm.

His daughter is hiding in the bathroom but he can't get hold of her, he says.

The 911 operator tells him to take a deep breath -- police are at the nightclub and trying to rescue people.

"Hope for a call from your daughter."

The desperate exchange offers a brief window into the evening a gunman stormed Pulse nightclub in Orlando, killing 49 people and injuring dozens more. Gunman Omar Mateen was killed in a shootout with police hours later

