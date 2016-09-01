Breaking News

Pulse 911 calls from Orlando police released

By John Couwels and Emanuella Grinberg, CNN

Updated 10:46 PM ET, Thu September 1, 2016

Police investigate the back of the Pulse nightclub in Orlando on Sunday, June 12. At least 49 people were killed there by Omar Mateen, who was shot and killed by Orlando police. It was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
Bodies arrive at the medical examiner&#39;s office on June 12.
Bodies arrive at the medical examiner's office on June 12.
Friends and family react after a list of hospitalized victims is released June 12 outside a hotel near the Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Friends and family react after a list of hospitalized victims is released June 12 outside a hotel near the Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Pastor Kelvin Cobaris embraces Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan, right, and Terry DeCarlo, executive director of the LGBT Center of Central Florida, on June 12.
Pastor Kelvin Cobaris embraces Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan, right, and Terry DeCarlo, executive director of the LGBT Center of Central Florida, on June 12.
Jeremy Glatstein donates blood in Orlando on June 12. He drove an hour to the donation center to show his support for the shooting victims.
Jeremy Glatstein donates blood in Orlando on June 12. He drove an hour to the donation center to show his support for the shooting victims.
A bomb disposal unit checks for explosives around the apartment building where Mateen is believed to have lived in Fort Pierce, Florida.
A bomb disposal unit checks for explosives around the apartment building where Mateen is believed to have lived in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Ray Rivera, a DJ at the nightclub, is consoled by a friend outside of the Orlando Police Department.
Ray Rivera, a DJ at the nightclub, is consoled by a friend outside of the Orlando Police Department.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott arrives at the scene.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott arrives at the scene.
Police gather outside the home in Port St. Lucie, Florida, where Mateen&#39;s father lives.
Police gather outside the home in Port St. Lucie, Florida, where Mateen's father lives.
Police officers gather outside of the nightclub, which describes itself as &quot;the hottest gay bar&quot; in the heart of Orlando.
Police officers gather outside of the nightclub, which describes itself as "the hottest gay bar" in the heart of Orlando.
Ron Hopper of the FBI answers questions from members of the media on June 12. Listening are Orlando Police Chief John Mina, left, and Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs.
Ron Hopper of the FBI answers questions from members of the media on June 12. Listening are Orlando Police Chief John Mina, left, and Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs.
A police officer stands guard outside the Orlando Regional Medical Center.
A police officer stands guard outside the Orlando Regional Medical Center.
A SWAT team member arrives at the scene of the shooting.
A SWAT team member arrives at the scene of the shooting.
Medical personnel wait with stretchers at the Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Medical personnel wait with stretchers at the Orlando Regional Medical Center.
People wait for news outside the emergency entrance of the hospital.
People wait for news outside the emergency entrance of the hospital.
Police in Orlando direct family members away from the scene of the shooting.
Police in Orlando direct family members away from the scene of the shooting.
Shooting victims are attended to by emergency responders outside the club.
Shooting victims are attended to by emergency responders outside the club.
Emergency personnel gather outside the nightclub.
Emergency personnel gather outside the nightclub.
Bystanders wait at the scene.
Bystanders wait at the scene.
Police officers respond to the scene of the shooting.
Police officers respond to the scene of the shooting.
Story highlights

  • Nine 911 calls are released Thursday by the Orlando Police Department
  • The FBI approves the release because the calls are not part of the investigation

(CNN)One call is from a father in Tampa. He tells the 911 operator that his daughter called him to say she was shot in the leg and arm.

His daughter is hiding in the bathroom but he can't get hold of her, he says.
    The 911 operator tells him to take a deep breath -- police are at the nightclub and trying to rescue people.
    "Hope for a call from your daughter."
    The desperate exchange offers a brief window into the evening a gunman stormed Pulse nightclub in Orlando, killing 49 people and injuring dozens more. Gunman Omar Mateen was killed in a shootout with police hours later
    The call was among nine 911 calls released Thursday by the Orlando Police Department from the June 12 predawn massacre. The release comes two days after the Orange County Sheriff's Office released its 911 calls.
    The FBI approved the release because the calls are not part of the investigation, the Orlando Police Department said Thursday.
    The calls were from people inside the club, as well as family and friends who received calls from those inside while the gunman went on a rampage.
    In another call, a Pulse employee told police that he and five others were hiding in the dressing room in the left side of the building.
    In another, a woman told the operator that while she was waiting outside for her girlfriend to come out of the club, the shooting started. Her girlfriend, a dancer at the club, was hiding inside the dressing room.
    Various media outlets, including CNN, have filed a lawsuit asking the courts to require the Orlando Police Department to release all 911 calls in accordance with Florida's broad public records law.
    A hearing in the case is scheduled Friday in Orlando.