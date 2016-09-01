Labor Day 2016: What you need to know

(CNN) It's a day when we honor the American worker and we tip our hat goodbye to summer.

From parades and festivals to barbecues and football, here's what you should know for Labor Day 2016:

The official end of summer, really?

Labor Day is celebrated on the first Monday in September every year, marking the end of summer, unofficially. (The last day of summer is actually September 21 .) It also means school is starting in many districts in the US, particularly in the Northeast.

If you have kids who are heading back to school, watch or listen for any signs of anxiety. Returning to class after a long break can be a stressful time.