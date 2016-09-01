Vandalized crosswalk signs show obscene gesture in Houston

Story highlights Several vandalized LED signals pop up this week

One is near a daycare center and schools

(CNN) Is it a message to the city, pedestrians, drivers or just a prank? No one knows for sure, but several crosswalks appear to be giving the middle finger in Houston.

The vandalized LED signals popped up this week, according to CNN affiliate KTRK . One is near a daycare center and schools.

Some passersby are taking the possible obscene gesture in stride, with laughter and an eye roll. Others want the problem fixed.

"It needs to be changed ... because there are children here," Houston Community College student Jordan Boykins told the affiliate.

And comments posted on the station's Facebook page have quite a range of reaction.

Read More