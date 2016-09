Photos: Hurricane Hermine storms into Florida Residents of the Sandpiper Resort survey the rising water coming from the Gulf of Mexico into their neighborhood as winds and storm surge from Hurricane Hermine affect the area on Thursday, September 1, in Holmes Beach, Florida. Hide Caption 1 of 7

Photos: Hurricane Hermine storms into Florida Workers install storm shutters on a storefront as they prepare for Hurricane Hermine on September 1. Hide Caption 2 of 7

Photos: Hurricane Hermine storms into Florida A resident of the Sandpiper Resort in Holmes Beach, Florida, surveys the rising water coming from the Gulf of Mexico because of Hurricane Hermine. Hide Caption 3 of 7

Photos: Hurricane Hermine storms into Florida Sgt. Andy Pace and Lt. Allen Ham with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department jump-start one of their vehicles as Hurricane Hermine approaches. Hide Caption 4 of 7

Photos: Hurricane Hermine storms into Florida Traffic moves along US 98 as Hurricane Hermine approaches Eastpoint, Florida, on September 1. Hide Caption 5 of 7

Photos: Hurricane Hermine storms into Florida Power crews with Pike Electric in South Carolina arrive in Carrabelle, Florida, on the Florida Gulf Coast as Hurricane Hermine approaches on September 1. Hide Caption 6 of 7