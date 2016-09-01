Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

(CNN) Good Wednesday morning. Many of you thanked us for making yesterday's newsletter a Trump/Clinton-free offering. Sorry to disappoint today. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. ISIS

ISIS may be on the retreat in Iraq and Syria, but it keeps striking wherever it can. In Afghanistan, the terrorists killed 30 people , who were just trying to collect wood for the winter. US officials have long worried about ISIS' growing presence in the war-torn country, especially among disaffected Taliban.

2. Campaign 2016