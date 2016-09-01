Woman to airline: That's not my son!

New York (CNN) Maribel Martinez got the surprise of her life at the airport last month when airline employees brought her a boy who had just arrived on a flight from the Dominican Republic. They thought he was her son. He wasn't.

The 38-year-old mother waited last month at John F. Kennedy International Airport for Andy, 5, to arrive from a visit to his family in the Dominican Republic. But the child never got off the designated JetBlue flight.

"She was petrified" and feared an abduction, said her lawyer, Sanford Rubenstein.

According to Rubenstein, Andy's aunt had put him in custody of JetBlue at the Santiago airport and waited until the flight took off. Despite being paid an extra $100 for Andy to be accompanied by a JetBlue representative, the airline confused him with a different boy and Andy was put on a plane to Boston, the family says.

"On August 17, two unaccompanied children of the same age traveling separately from Santiago, Dominican Republic -- one to New York JFK and one to Boston -- each boarded a flight to the incorrect destination," Tamara Young, a spokeswoman for JetBlue, said in a statement. "Upon learning of the error, our teams in JFK and Boston immediately took steps to assist the children in reaching their correct destinations. While the children were always under the care and supervision of JetBlue crew members, we realize this situation was distressing for their families."

