Story highlights State law says offenders in county jail are eligible to cut their sentences in half

Brock Turner is set for release Friday, three months shy of six-month sentence

(CNN) Former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner is scheduled to leave Santa Clara County Jail on Friday -- three months shy of his six-month sentence for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman.

Here's why: Because of the Criminal Justice Realignment Act of 2011 , offenders in California sentenced to time in county jail are eligible to cut their sentences in half at an accelerated rate, as long as they behave. For every two days of actual time served, the defendant receives two days of actual time credit and two days of conduct credit -- for a total of four days of credit, or essentially half-time credit.

Still confused? In a nutshell: Serve two, get two -- as long as there aren't any incidents.

So in Brock Turner's case, he can get out in three months.

The provisions apply to inmates serving a misdemeanor sentence or felons, like Turner, sentenced to county jail as part of their probation.

