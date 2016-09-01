Breaking News

World's largest indoor theme park opens in Dubai

By Jon Jensen, CNN

Updated 3:37 AM ET, Mon November 14, 2016

IMG Worlds of Adventure is the world's largest indoor theme park. It opened in Dubai in August 2016.
IMG Worlds of Adventure is the world's largest indoor theme park. It opened in Dubai in August 2016.

(CNN)It's already home to the world's tallest buildings, biggest shopping malls and largest man-made islands.

Now, Dubai can claim yet another superlative -- the "world's largest indoor theme park."
IMG Worlds of Adventure, an amusement park that cost more than $1 billion dollars and took three years to build, opened its doors to the public on Wednesday.
    The park is as big as 28 football fields, measuring some 1.5 million square feet in size.
    "We wanted this to be an icon for Dubai itself and an icon for the region," says Lennard Otto, CEO of IMG Worlds of Adventure. "And opening the world's largest indoor theme park seemed very fitting for this market."
    IMG Worlds of Adventure, the world&#39;s largest indoor theme park, opened in Dubai on August 31. The Predator roller coaster (pictured) is one of 22 rides and attractions.
    The park is as big as 28 football fields, measuring some 1.5 million square feet in size. It cost more than $1 billion dollars and took three years to build.
    The signature ride at the theme park, the Velociraptor, sets another record in Dubai -- fastest and tallest roller coaster in the emirate.
    The Velociraptor is part of the Lost Valley -- Dinosaur Adventure zone, alongside rides such as Forbidden Territory and the Carnivore Hut food outlet.
    Dino Carousel is another Lost Valley attraction.
    The park features characters under license from Marvel, such as the Avengers Flight of the Quinjets ride.
    Pan-Asian restaurant Chang&#39;s Golden Dragon, in the Marvel zone, is one of 28 dining outlets. There are also 25 retail stores on site.
    Dare you stay at the Haunted Hotel? Gearing up for the Halloween crowds, this spooky attraction is for over-15s only.
    There are also characters under license from Cartoon Network, which is owned by CNN&#39;s parent company, Turner. The Powerpuff Girls ride lets little ones take to the skies alongside Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup.
    The Tree House is part of an adventure land inspired by the Cartoon Network show Adventure Time.
    Dubai's fastest and tallest roller coaster

    The signature ride at the theme park, the Velociraptor, sets another record in Dubai -- fastest and tallest roller coaster in the emirate.
    The Velociraptor shoots riders out of the gates to over 60 miles per hour in under three seconds.
    It also features eight stomach-churning loops and corkscrews.
    And that's not all -- there are 21 other rides and attractions, 28 dining outlets, and 25 retail stores.
    The park is air-conditioned to attract visitors even during Dubai's sweltering summers.
    IMG Worlds of Adventure also features characters under license from Marvel and Cartoon Network, which is owned by CNN's parent company.
    Happy Halloween: The Haunted Hotel is open for business.
    Coming soon

    But it's certainly not the only amusement park in town.
    Later this year, the even bigger Dubai Parks and Resorts development is set to open just outside the city.
    That park -- built at a cost of more than $3 billion dollars -- includes LegoLand, a Bollywood-themed zone, and a water park.
    The new theme parks are part of Dubai's plan to boost tourism to the United Arab Emirates amid plunging oil prices in the Gulf.
    As many as 18 million visitors could visit Dubai's amusement centers by 2021, according to analysts.