Eerie Chinese amusement park photos explore the darker side of funfairs
Huairou – Stefano Cerio's images for "Chinese Fun", shot using an old plate camera, explore the grim realities of off-season and abandoned theme parks and the props that get left behind.
This gigantic bowl of concrete fruit was found by the roadside on the outskirts of Beijing, where many orchards are located.
Wonderland Amusement Park, Nankou – Not all of the parks are simply witnessing an off-season lull. In the early 2000s, China's rush to develop left a smattering of unrealized development plans. This abandoned castle, about 20 miles outside of Beijing, has stood tall and rotting since 1998.
Shijingshang Park, Beijing – This park, which opened in the mid-80s, came under fire in 2007, for apparent copyright violations in relation to its Disney-like features. This photo shows one of the places you can grab a bite to eat at the park (if you dare). The mismatch of design -- dripping cheese, ice cream, and a dopey rabbit dreaming up a goldfish hamburger aren't exactly appetite inducing.
Huairou – This fake baby grand piano has seen happier days. Cast aside in Huairou, a district nestled in northern Beijing, the piano is an old set piece used for wedding photography. In China, wedding photos are taken before couples tie the knot. Often these photos involve elaborate, fantasy scenes and multiple dresses.
Polar Ocean Park, Qingdao – The park houses dolphins, penguins, polar bears and marine life in Qingdao, a coastal city in China. It's ocean theater can seat up to 2,800 people. Cerio told CNN Style, "I don't absolutely like the aesthetic of abandonment. I like the absence of people." During warmer months, the parks he captures are full of thousands of people.
Shanghai Happy Valley, Shanghai – Grey skies that would normally allow colors to pop, instead add to the bleak, dismal feeling permeating throughout. This theme park spans 213 acres and is roughly an hour's drive from downtown Shanghai.
Little China, Shenzhen – This life-sized statue of a popular figurine portrays a happy Chinese couple dressed in traditional wedding garb. In China, the color red is a symbol of love, prosperity, and happiness.
Tuanjiehu Park, Beijing – Summer paddle boats are tethered to one another, forming a small island in the middle of a lake. Cerio's work often captures an image suspended in time and space -- in this case, the boats are frozen in ice.
People Park-Shanghai – "Chinese Fun" portrays a very different side of China and amusement parks. Gone are the happy masses and endless queues we have come to associate with these scenes. Stefano Cerio's photos, shot during the off-season and in winter, are devoid of a single person.
Xiedao Holiday Village, Beijing – This thin, wiry rollercoaster, found at the Xiedao Holiday Village theme park, is juxtaposed with the density of the surrounding residential blocks.
Great Wall Toboggan – The Great Wall Toboggan is a treat for tourists visiting the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall. First Lady Michelle Obama took a ride when she visited China in 2014. This is one of the 54 photos featured in the book, "Chinese Fun."