Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

World's largest indoor theme park opens in Dubai

By Jon Jensen, CNN

Updated 9:19 PM ET, Thu September 1, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Dubai largest indoor theme park_00014703
Dubai largest indoor theme park_00014703

    JUST WATCHED

    Dubai opens world's largest indoor theme park

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Dubai opens world's largest indoor theme park 02:18

(CNN)It's already home to the world's tallest buildings, biggest shopping malls and largest man-made islands.

Now, Dubai can claim yet another superlative -- the "world's largest indoor theme park."
IMG Worlds of Adventure, an amusement park that cost more than $1 billion dollars and took three years to build, opened its doors to the public on Wednesday.
    The park is as big as 28 football fields, measuring some 1.5 million square feet in size.
    "We wanted this to be an icon for Dubai itself and an icon for the region," says Lennard Otto, CEO of IMG Worlds of Adventure. "And opening the world's largest indoor theme park seemed very fitting for this market."
    Read More
    MORE: Six outrageously opulent Dubai experiences
    IMG Worlds of Adventure, the world&#39;s largest indoor theme park, opened in Dubai on August 31. The Predator roller coaster (pictured) is one of 22 rides and attractions.
    Photos:
    IMG Worlds of AdventureIMG Worlds of Adventure, the world's largest indoor theme park, opened in Dubai on August 31. The Predator roller coaster (pictured) is one of 22 rides and attractions.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    The park is as big as 28 football fields, measuring some 1.5 million square feet in size. It cost more than $1 billion dollars and took three years to build.
    Photos:
    Billion-dollar project The park is as big as 28 football fields, measuring some 1.5 million square feet in size. It cost more than $1 billion dollars and took three years to build.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    The signature ride at the theme park, the Velociraptor, sets another record in Dubai -- fastest and tallest roller coaster in the emirate.
    Photos:
    The VelociraptorThe signature ride at the theme park, the Velociraptor, sets another record in Dubai -- fastest and tallest roller coaster in the emirate.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    The Velociraptor is part of the Lost Valley -- Dinosaur Adventure zone, alongside rides such as Forbidden Territory and the Carnivore Hut food outlet.
    Photos:
    Lost Valley -- Dinosaur AdventureThe Velociraptor is part of the Lost Valley -- Dinosaur Adventure zone, alongside rides such as Forbidden Territory and the Carnivore Hut food outlet.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    Dino Carousel is another Lost Valley attraction.
    Photos:
    Dino Carousel Dino Carousel is another Lost Valley attraction.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    The park features characters under license from Marvel, such as the Avengers Flight of the Quinjets ride.
    Photos:
    MarvelThe park features characters under license from Marvel, such as the Avengers Flight of the Quinjets ride.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    Pan-Asian restaurant Chang&#39;s Golden Dragon, in the Marvel zone, is one of 28 dining outlets. There are also 25 retail stores on site.
    Photos:
    Chang's Golden DragonPan-Asian restaurant Chang's Golden Dragon, in the Marvel zone, is one of 28 dining outlets. There are also 25 retail stores on site.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    Dare you stay at the Haunted Hotel? Gearing up for the Halloween crowds, this spooky attraction is for over-15s only.
    Photos:
    The Haunted Hotel Dare you stay at the Haunted Hotel? Gearing up for the Halloween crowds, this spooky attraction is for over-15s only.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    There are also characters under license from Cartoon Network, which is owned by CNN&#39;s parent company, Turner. The Powerpuff Girls ride lets little ones take to the skies alongside Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup.
    Photos:
    The Powerpuff Girls -- Mojo Jojo's Robot Rampage!There are also characters under license from Cartoon Network, which is owned by CNN's parent company, Turner. The Powerpuff Girls ride lets little ones take to the skies alongside Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    The Tree House is part of an adventure land inspired by the Cartoon Network show Lazy Town.
    Photos:
    LazyTown Tree HouseThe Tree House is part of an adventure land inspired by the Cartoon Network show Lazy Town.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    IMG-Wolrds-of-Adventure---Lost-Valley---Dinosaur-Adventure---Predator-CoasterIMG-Worlds-Of-Adventure-Exterior-Full-park-imageIMG-Worlds-Of-Adventure-Exterior-Velociraptor-CoasterIMG-Lost-Valley-Dinosaur-AdventureIMG-World-of-Adventures-Lost-Valley-Dinosaur-AdventureIMG-Marvel-Avengers-Flight-of-the-QuinjetsIMG-Marvel-Chang&#39;s-Golden-DragonIMG-Haunted-Hotel-2IMG-World-of-Adventures-Cartoon-Network-Powerpuff-GirlsIMG-World-of-Adventures-Cartoon-Network-Tree-House

    Dubai's fastest and tallest roller coaster

    The signature ride at the theme park, the Velociraptor, sets another record in Dubai -- fastest and tallest roller coaster in the emirate.
    The Velociraptor shoots riders out of the gates to over 60 miles per hour in under three seconds.
    It also features eight stomach-churning loops and corkscrews.
    And that's not all -- there are 21 other rides and attractions, 28 dining outlets, and 25 retail stores.
    The park is air-conditioned to attract visitors even during Dubai's sweltering summers.
    IMG Worlds of Adventure also features characters under license from Marvel and Cartoon Network, which is owned by CNN's parent company.
    MORE: Dubai's 10 most decadent restaurants
    Happy Halloween: The Haunted Hotel is open for business.
    Happy Halloween: The Haunted Hotel is open for business.

    Coming soon

    But it's certainly not the only amusement park in town.
    Later this year, the even bigger Dubai Parks and Resorts development is set to open just outside the city.
    That park -- built at a cost of more than $3 billion dollars -- includes LegoLand, a Bollywood-themed zone, and a water park.
    The new theme parks are part of Dubai's plan to boost tourism to the United Arab Emirates amid plunging oil prices in the Gulf.
    As many as 18 million visitors could visit Dubai's amusement centers by 2021, according to analysts.