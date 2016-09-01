(CNN) It's already home to the world's tallest buildings, biggest shopping malls and largest man-made islands.

Now, Dubai can claim yet another superlative -- the "world's largest indoor theme park."

IMG Worlds of Adventure, an amusement park that cost more than $1 billion dollars and took three years to build, opened its doors to the public on Wednesday.

The park is as big as 28 football fields, measuring some 1.5 million square feet in size.

"We wanted this to be an icon for Dubai itself and an icon for the region," says Lennard Otto, CEO of IMG Worlds of Adventure. "And opening the world's largest indoor theme park seemed very fitting for this market."

