Chihuly, Kahlo and more: Blockbuster art in the garden

By Katia Hetter, CNN

Updated 6:44 AM ET, Thu September 1, 2016

Artist Dale Chihuly&#39;s latest show at the Atlanta Botanical Garden features 19 installations throughout the 30-acre garden. &quot;Fiori Boat and Niijima Floats&quot; is behind him at the base of the Earth Goddess in the Cascades Garden.
Artist Dale Chihuly's latest show at the Atlanta Botanical Garden features 19 installations throughout the 30-acre garden. "Fiori Boat and Niijima Floats" is behind him at the base of the Earth Goddess in the Cascades Garden.
The &quot;Indigo Blue Icicle Tower,&quot; which was created for the current exhibition, greets visitors to the garden.
The "Indigo Blue Icicle Tower," which was created for the current exhibition, greets visitors to the garden.
&quot;Sapphire Star,&quot; which is situated in Howell Fountain, welcomes visitors to the Great Lawn outside Fuqua Conservatory.
"Sapphire Star," which is situated in Howell Fountain, welcomes visitors to the Great Lawn outside Fuqua Conservatory.
The sinewy shoots of &quot;Carmel and Red Fiori&quot; line the Great Lawn outside the conservatory.
The sinewy shoots of "Carmel and Red Fiori" line the Great Lawn outside the conservatory.
Tucked away in the Japanese Garden, &quot;Turquoise Marlins and Floats&quot; cast a nighttime spell in the walled area.
Tucked away in the Japanese Garden, "Turquoise Marlins and Floats" cast a nighttime spell in the walled area.
&quot;Black and Green Striped Herons with Icicle Clusters&quot; is a work created for the exhibition.
"Black and Green Striped Herons with Icicle Clusters" is a work created for the exhibition.
This installation combines &quot;Green Hornets and Waterdrops,&quot; a 2016 work, with &quot;Neodymium Reeds,&quot; a 2014 work.
This installation combines "Green Hornets and Waterdrops," a 2016 work, with "Neodymium Reeds," a 2014 work.
&quot;Ikebana&quot; can be found inside Fuqua Conservatory, along with two other works.
"Ikebana" can be found inside Fuqua Conservatory, along with two other works.
The radiating &quot;Sol del Citrón&quot; is especially eye-catching against the night sky.
The radiating "Sol del Citrón" is especially eye-catching against the night sky.
&quot;Sapphire Neon with Neodymium Reeds, Floats and Logs&quot; has an otherworldly look.
"Sapphire Neon with Neodymium Reeds, Floats and Logs" has an otherworldly look.
The colorful &quot;Fern Dell Paintbrushes&quot; emerge from a lush water source.
The colorful "Fern Dell Paintbrushes" emerge from a lush water source.
&quot;Trumpet Flower Arbor&quot; greets visitors arriving at the Children&#39;s Garden.
"Trumpet Flower Arbor" greets visitors arriving at the Children's Garden.
A stroll on the garden&#39;s Kendeda Canopy Walk allows for a view of &quot;Chartreuse Hornet Polyvitro Chandelier,&quot; above, and &quot;Green Hornets and Waterdrops&quot; and &quot;Neodymium Reeds,&quot; below.
A stroll on the garden's Kendeda Canopy Walk allows for a view of "Chartreuse Hornet Polyvitro Chandelier," above, and "Green Hornets and Waterdrops" and "Neodymium Reeds," below.
Created for the garden&#39;s 2004 show, the &quot;Blue and White Parterre Fountain&quot; installation is part of its permanent collection.
Created for the garden's 2004 show, the "Blue and White Parterre Fountain" installation is part of its permanent collection.
Atlanta (CNN)Outshining the lush foliage that surrounds it, a glorious spiked tower of indigo blue glass blooms near the entrance of the Atlanta Botanical Garden.

Take a left turn past the garden entrance and a star resembling a prickly sea urchin welcomes visitors to the Great Lawn outside the garden conservatory, where sinewy glass growths in fiery shades of red and orange shoot up from landscaped beds.
Some of internationally renowned artist Dale Chuhily's 19 glass installations are easy to spot throughout the 30-acre garden.
    Others, like the serene turquoise marlins congregating in the Japanese Garden, are tucked away in hidden areas and may require a map to track down.
    Famous for his plant- and wildlife-inspired installations, Chihuly's six-month Atlanta engagement is drawing new and returning fans to the garden, which first hosted his work in 2004 and has two Chihuly pieces in its permanent collection.
    Atlanta isn't the only big city garden adding art exhibitions to its acres of native and exotic plant life.
    No longer simply home to beautiful displays of blossoming flowers and native plants, public gardens around the country are attracting big audiences to view blockbuster art exhibitions.

    The 'wow' factor

    "We call it the wow factor -- wow, you have to see this," said Sabina Carr, Atlanta Botanical Garden's vice president for marketing.
    "Like a museum, you always have to offer something new and different ... to attract new visitors and new members," said Carr, who also serves as president of the American Public Gardens Association.
    While gardens are also tasked with educating their audiences about how their food is grown, climate change and the environment, they first have to get people in the door.
    Art seems to do it.
    Atlanta's 2004 Chihuly show increased the garden's membership by 200% and helped spur about $110 million in donations over 10 years, garden officials said. That paid for the garden to nearly double its footprint.
    The first show at the tiny, five-acre Tucson Botanical Gardens had a similar impact.
    "Nature Connects, Art with LEGO Bricks," opened at Tucson in September 2015 and featured 13 nature-inspired LEGO creations.
    "Attendance zoomed 63% in three months, and we gained 618 new members," said Tucson executive director Michelle Conklin.
    Conklin hopes "Frida Kahlo: Art, Garden, Life," which will open in Tucson in October, will have the same impact.
    Gardens can't simply nurture their plants and hope people come to see them again and again, she said.
    "You have to give people a reason to come, and come again, and the first time you get them so excited, they want to come again," Conklin said.

    'Bringing the garden to life'

    Conklin didn't have to develop the Kahlo exhibit on her own.
    The New York Botanic Garden, which is in the Bronx, created the Kahlo show, which explores the Mexican artist's botanical inspirations and their symbolic significance. The New York show premiered in 2015.
    "Frida brought the garden to life last summer," said Karen Daubmann, the New York Botanical Garden's associate vice president for exhibitions and public engagement. "It broke all attendance records."
    The garden displayed a reimagined version of Casa Azul in Mexico City, Kahlo's lifelong home where she eventually lived with her husband, artist Diego Rivera. The New York garden also featured a scale version of the pyramid in their home garden, where Rivera displayed part of his art collection.
    While New York had 250 acres to host the exhibit, Tucson has only five, so the exhibit will be scaled down a bit.
    Still, the natural environment in Arizona, with desert landscapes and cacti similar to those seen in Kahlo's work, is much more in line with what inspired the artist.
    Between the blockbuster exhibitions, gardens make additional efforts to attract visitors with new restaurants, cocktail hours and musical performances. Holiday light exhibitions attract families during the slow winter season.
    Some gardens forgo high-profile, temporary art shows altogether, opting instead for a steady lineup of smaller events.
    The Chicago Botanic Garden is one such garden. Nature-themed holiday events and an orchid show to attract visitors to its hothouses in the freezing months of February and March are among its seasonal offerings.

    Art in the garden

    But before the cool weather sets in, there are a number of headliner special exhibits to enjoy across the United States.
    Longwood Gardens, Pennsylvania
    Klip Collective&#39;s show lights up Longwood Gardens at night.
    Klip Collective's show lights up Longwood Gardens at night.
    Nature -- enhanced with dazzling light, images and music -- stars in "Nightscape," a multimedia experience by Klip Collective, at Longwood Gardens outside Philadelphia through October 29.
    A visit to the garden plus the nighttime show costs $27, $7 more than garden admission alone. While "Nightscape" has visited Longwood before, the current show has new installations and music.
    Barry Flanagan&#39;s &quot;Hare on Bell on Portland Stone Piers&quot; is on display in Denver.
    Barry Flanagan's "Hare on Bell on Portland Stone Piers" is on display in Denver.
    Denver Botanic Gardens, Colorado
    Sculpture by Henry Moore, Louise Nevelson, Isamu Noguchi, George Segal, Deborah Butterfield, Judith Shea and more are included in "Stories in Sculpture," an exhibition featuring selections from the collection of the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis.
    The 20th-century sculptures can be found throughout the Denver Botanic Gardens through October 2, and the exhibit is included in the $12.50 admission price.
    Tucson Botanical Gardens, Arizona
    The New York Botanical Garden&#39;s Casa Azul replica will reappear in Tuscon.
    The New York Botanical Garden's Casa Azul replica will reappear in Tuscon.
    The New York Botanical Gardens exhibit, "Frida Kahlo: Art, Garden, Life," will debut in Tucson on October 10 and will run for eight months. The show is included in the $13 admission price.
    New York Botanical Garden, New York
    The garden's latest show, "Impressionism: American Gardens on Canvas," is indoors in the garden library's art gallery and the conservatory through September 11.
    The conservatory hosts an American impressionist garden, with flowers that influenced John Singer Sargent and other impressionists. The gallery displays more than 20 paintings and sculptures by impressionists, showcasing the natural influences on their work.
    The show is included in the price of admission, which ranges from $20-$25 for adults depending on the day of the week.
    Atlanta Botanical Garden, Georgia
    Nineteen of Dale Chihuly's art installations will be featured at the garden through October 30. Admission to the park is $21.95 and includes the exhibition.