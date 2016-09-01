Story highlights Murray beats Marcel Granollers

(CNN) The new roof at the U.S. Open is being put to good use.

Organizers used the roof -- build at a cost of $150 million -- for the first time in tournament history in Wednesday's night session but it proved especially beneficial Thursday after rain hit New York in the morning and afternoon.

In years past, the precipitation would have meant no play at all at the year's final major, prompting reruns -- for TV viewers -- of old matches. However, cover over Arthur Ashe stadium ensured the action wasn't significantly disrupted on the biggest regularly used tennis court in the world.

Play on outer courts was, mind you, severely affected.

Andy Murray usually plays on center court wherever he goes and the Scot was no doubt thrilled to be given a slot on Arthur Ashe stadium given the gloomy forecast.

