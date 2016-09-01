CNN Student News - September 2, 2016

This Friday: The next installment of our ongoing series on the U.S. presidential election explains the Electoral College. We're also looking into a recent setback for SpaceX and a storm that targeted Florida. And after a preview of this year's G20 event in China, we're taking you to California for a Character Study of a woman who's bringing former foster children a sense of home.

TRANSCRIPT

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. What is the name of the natural disaster that struck the U.S. 11 years ago, causing a record $108 billion in damage?

2. For the first time since 1960, U.S. commercial flights resumed to what Caribbean country?

3. Lawmakers in what South American country voted to remove President Dilma Rousseff during her impeachment trial?

4. What kind of element is mined on the Indonesian volcano of Mount Ijen, where workers risk their lives to carry it out of the crater?

5. The European Union has ruled that the Apple technology company owes up to $14.6 billion in back taxes to what country?

6. A six-person crew just wrapped up a year-long, simulated mission to Mars. The dome in which they lived was actually located in what U.S. state?

7. Name the printing and writing system invented in 1824 that includes cells of raised dots that are identified by touch.

8. A census conducted across continental Africa found that in recent years, there has been a 30 percent drop in the population of what animal?

9. What is the name of the storm system that reached hurricane status on Thursday and was threatening Florida's Gulf Coast?

10. What state, the most populous in the U.S., is allocated 55 votes in the country's Electoral College?

