Tom Steyer-backed group targets millennials to help Democrats in North Carolina

Story highlights Billionaire Tom Steyer spent over $70 million to help Democrats in 2014

Steyer's group is looking to boost Clinton in North Carolina with college students

Chappaqua, New York (CNN) NextGen Climate, the super PAC backed by billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer, is expanding its battleground state map by investing six-figures in a turnout operation aimed at millennials in North Carolina, the group will announce Thursday.

The move signals confidence among Democrats that North Carolina, given its growing diversity and large number of college-aged voters, could both back Clinton and elect Democrat Deborah Ross over Republican Richard Burr in the state's Senate race.

North Carolina is seen as a must-win for Donald Trump inside the Clinton campaign. Republican nominee Mitt Romney won the state in 2012 after President Barack Obama won it in 2008.

NextGen's plan is to invest over $500,000 to turnout the 200,000 college-aged voters on 10 campuses in North Carolina with the hope of taking back the United States Senate from Republicans and "electing a pro-climate majority."

Steyer, through NextGen and direct donations, has put himself among the most prolific Democratic donors and activists. Steyer spent over $70 million in the 2014 midterms and tells CNN he expects to spend more this year.

Read More