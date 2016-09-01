Kaine to give national security address Tuesday

Story highlights Kaine's address will be in Wilmington, North Carolina

The Virginia senator serves on the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees

(CNN) Hillary Clinton's running mate Sen. Tim Kaine is set to showcase his foreign policy chops next week in the battleground state of North Carolina.

The Virginia senator is set to give a major national security speech at a Tuesday afternoon rally in Wilmington.

"Senator Kaine will underline that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate who has the experience, temperament, and judgment to serve as commander in chief and who has the vision to make America safer and stronger together," the campaign said in a statement.

This will be his first national security-focused pitch as Hillary Clinton's running mate. He has spent his first five weeks as a candidate focusing primarily on domestic issues, also rolling out a series of attacks on opponent Donald Trump's transparency including his financial disclosures.

