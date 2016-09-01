Breaking News

Kaine to give national security address Tuesday

By Betsy Klein, CNN

Updated 5:56 PM ET, Thu September 1, 2016

Story highlights

  • Kaine's address will be in Wilmington, North Carolina
  • The Virginia senator serves on the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees

(CNN)Hillary Clinton's running mate Sen. Tim Kaine is set to showcase his foreign policy chops next week in the battleground state of North Carolina.

The Virginia senator is set to give a major national security speech at a Tuesday afternoon rally in Wilmington.
    "Senator Kaine will underline that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate who has the experience, temperament, and judgment to serve as commander in chief and who has the vision to make America safer and stronger together," the campaign said in a statement.
    Kaine: Trump showed 'diplomacy not for amateurs'
    This will be his first national security-focused pitch as Hillary Clinton's running mate. He has spent his first five weeks as a candidate focusing primarily on domestic issues, also rolling out a series of attacks on opponent Donald Trump's transparency including his financial disclosures.
    Kaine is no stranger to national security issues, serving on the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees. And on the trail, he often speaks about his son Nat, a Marine currently deployed abroad.