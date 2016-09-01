Poll: Clinton ahead of Trump by 7 in Pennsylvania

Story highlights Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump in Pennsylvania despite her sliding favorability rating

Two polls this week have found Clinton with a comfortable lead over Trump in the state

(CNN) Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump by 7 points in Pennsylvania, according to a new poll released Thursday -- the second survey this week showing Clinton with a high single-digit lead over Trump in the Keystone State.

The Franklin and Marshall College poll finds Clinton ahead of Trump 47% to 40% among likely voters, which represents a slight decline from a similar poll taken just after the Democratic National Convention (when she led 49% to 38%).

The new numbers are consistent with another Pennsylvania poll from this week -- a Monmouth University poll released Tuesday found Clinton leading Trump 48% to 40%.

But in a four-way matchup including third-party candidates, Clinton's lead narrows to 41% over Trump's 38%, with Libertarian Gary Johnson at 7% and Green Party nominee Jill Stein at 2%.

The poll also has a much higher share of undecideds than other polls do at this stage, with 13% say they don't know who they would support.

